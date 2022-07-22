Snapchat reaches 347M daily actives, Q2 revenue growth slows

Share the joy

Snap, Inc. has posted its Q2 2022 numbers. It shows a stable increase in usage. The revenue growth is a different story.

Snapchat added 15 million users in Q2. It helped reach its daily actives to 347 million.

The total daily actives is a good story. But Snapchat saw little to no growth in the North American market—the region where it gets most of its revenue.

The average revenue per user is low in other markets. The Rest of the World pulled in the most of the new users, but the average revenue per user is relatively low.

Snapchat has significant growth in India. The advancements in mobile adoption and connectivity has helped expand its reach and presence. But this doesn’t compare to adding users in the US.

Investors may find the stagnation in US and European markets concerning. Snap has restated its future value via a new presentation.

In paper, Snap’s revenue increased. It reached $1.11 billion for the second quarter of 2022. But the growth rate is slower than what is has seen so far.

“We observed a 25 percentage point deceleration in revenue growth quarter-over-quarter, with revenue decelerating as we moved through the quarter. The deceleration in revenue growth was observed across both our direct-response and brand advertising businesses, even as direct-response advertising grew modestly faster. Additionally, we continued to see demand grow faster for mid and upper-funnel objectives while growing relatively slower for lower-funnel app-based goal-based bidding (GBB) that have been most directly impacted by platform policy changes,” says Snap.

Snap reassures its investors that it will address this.

“The second quarter of 2022 proved more challenging than we expected […] While the continued growth of our community increases the long-term opportunity for our business, our financial results for Q2 do not reflect the scale of our ambition. We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds,” adds Snap.

Snap says it will maximize community growth initiatives. It will also invest in its direct-response ads to deliver measurable returns on ad spend.

Snapchat still is the leader in AR. Most of its users spend their time using its AR Lenses.

So far, the company started each big AR trend. And it’s developing its own AR glasses to compete with Apple, Meta, and Google.

Whether the development costs are sustainable is another story.

