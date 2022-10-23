Snapchat Q3 2022 performance update released

Share the joy

Snapchat has shared its latest performance update. It has reported an increase in users. But it had slower ad growth due to challenges in the digital ads market.

Snapchat has added 16 million more daily active. It’s now at 363 million daily active users (DAU).

Most of its growth is in the Rest of World category. It added 45 million users year-over-year.

The app has significant growth in India. The country has improved its mobile adoption and improved connectivity to help expand Snapchat’s reach and presence.

Snap Discover and Spotlight pushed the overall time spent watching content in the app grow.

“We grew global time spent across our content platforms by continuing to invest in personalization, driving more subscriptions to creator content, improving content ranking through better understanding of new Snapchatter interests, scaling our Creator and Partner ecosystem, and investing in operations to maximize return on content supply and capacity,” says Snapchat.

Snapchat says its total time spent viewing Spotlight content has increased 55% year-over-year. And over 300 million users now engage with Spotlight content every month.

The company has seen a downturn in engagement with Friend Stories. It has to look for ways to keep people engaged, even if content from direct connections are not encouraging.

“Total time spent watching content in the United States decreased 5% year-over-year as the diminished depth of engagement with Friend Stories was not fully offset by the growth in viewership and growth in time spent with Discover and Spotlight in the US,” adds Snapchat.

The company earned $1.13 billion for the quarter – a 6% year-over-year increase. Most of Snapchat’s income relies on the US market.

“Our business continued to face significant headwinds in the third quarter, and we took action to further focus our business on our three strategic priorities: growing our community and deepening their engagement with our products, reaccelerating and diversifying our revenue growth, and investing in augmented reality,” says Snapchat.

The revenue growth is not what the market expected. But Snapchat is confident in its strategy to deliver more active users.

“Advertising revenues follow engagement, so while we are facing near-term headwinds to our revenue growth, we remain optimistic about our long-term opportunity based on the growth of our community and engagement,” explains Snapchat.

Snap wants to tap in to the Spotlight hype as another ad driver with new ad tests.

“We believe that Spotlight offers an exciting new way for brands to experiment with video creative and learn how to make content that inspires the Snapchat community. We are also working on new tools that enable businesses to easily promote their most engaging Spotlight content, drive conversions, and measure their success with Ads Manager.”

Snapchat will use this period of less demand to upgrade its ad delivery platform and auctions.

A new stat on Snapchat+ subscriptions notes that the company now has more than 1.5 million paying Snapchat+ subscribers – a 50% growth from two months ago.

Snapchat remains the market leader in AR for most respects.

Overall market trends weigh on Snapchat’s latest performance results. But its relative growth stats year-on-year look solid.

