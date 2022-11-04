Snapchat partners with fitness app Strava to showcase your fitness activities

Share the joy

Image Credit: Endurance

Snapchat and fitness app Strava have partnered to enable users to provide interactive, visual updates of their fitness activities. A new AR Lens has been integrated to make the new partnership work.

The new Strava integration provides new overlay options, with data from Strava then integrated into your Snap camera display. This approach facilitates new forms of engagement with your fitness progress.

“With a few taps, the Strava Activity Lens allows Snapchatters to take a Snap or post a Story that instantly tells the tale of recent workouts. Whether you’re walking around the city with friends or training for your next race, this AR experience helps you better tell the story of every effort on Snapchat,” Strava said per Endurance.

To get started, simple connect with your Strava profile, which gives access to stats and activity maps from recent workouts. Every time a Strava user completes a run, hike, or cycle, the workout will be waiting to share on Snapchat.

To share your activities from Strava to Snapchat, you will need to open the Strava app and find your profile. Select the ‘Activities’ tab and scroll to the activity to be shared. Sharable activities must be set as visible to ‘Everyone’ or ‘Followers Only’ on Strava, and include a visible map.

While for Snapchat, the new Lens can be found in the Lens Explorer or on Strava’s Public Profile. The most recent workout will automatically show up, or you can toggle through different activities to share.

“Once you’ve chosen a workout, create a Snap or Story using beloved Snapchat creative tools including music, Stickers, and more. A link back to your Strava workout will be attached so friends and family can learn more directly on the Strava app.

“You can also share a slideshow from your camera roll by tapping Memories to access photos from your workout. Press and slide the capture button to the left to lock and record hands free, and narrate while you go through photos from your run, cycle, or hike,” Strava added.

The new integration is available to all Strava and Snapchat users on iOS and Android.

During the week, Snap and Amazon announced a new partnership that will allow millions of Snapchat users to experience Virtual Try-On [VTO] experiences. This represents an expansion of Snap’s existing Augmented Reality [AR] for both brands and customers.

The new try-on Lenses features thousands of Amazon Fashion’s popular Virtual Try-On Eyewear products, which will enable Amazon brands to leverage on their Amazon AR assets. With this, they will be able to showcase style in a more interactive and fun way to millions of Snapchat users.

