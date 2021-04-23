Snapchat now with 280 million users, Spotlight adoption growing

Snapchat has shared its latest quarterly update. It shows an increase in usage and revenue for the first quarter of 2021. And it will likely lure more social media marketers to add the app on their strategy.

The social networking app has reached the 280 million mark for active daily users. It grew 22 percent for its year-over-year performance. It is Snapchat’s biggest YoY increase in three years.

Snapchat usage grew in all markets. But it had the biggest growth in its Rest of World region. The rise roots from the company’s investment in localized content and language support.

Snap has strong growth in India after its Android update. It reports that majority of its daily active users used the Android version. For a company that neglected Android for a while and focused on iOS, Snap made a breakthrough by expanding to the most-used mobile operating system worldwide.

Snapchat released its first Snap Original for India in Q1 2021. It even added a local version of Phone Swap. And now it has more than 60 million users in the region.

The social network’s original content is key to attract new users. And it boosts engagement in the app. It has more than 20 million people watching the series “Ryan Doesn’t Know,” with Ryan Reynolds.

Snapchat also sees higher engagement with AR. Snapchatters using AR Lenses has grown daily, with more than 40 percent year-over-year. And Snap is working on a full AR version of Spectacles.

Spotlight

Snap also emphasized how its TikTok-like feature Spotlight is reaching new highs. It provides cash incentives of up to one million US dollars per day for the most engaging Spotlight videos.

Creators have reportedly made money from it. It undoubtedly helped pull up the use of Spotlight.

“In March, over 125 million Snapchatters used Spotlight, our newest platform surfacing the most entertaining Snaps from our community. We also launched Spotlight in three new countries – India, Mexico, and Brazil – making it live in a total of 14 countries,” says Snapchat.

The company’s Content and Developer Partner Costs have swelled up in the past two quarters. It more than doubled on Q3 2020. It includes the Spotlight payouts and AR development.

Snapchat posted a 66 percent increase in YoY revenue for the quarter, with $770 million.

Snap’s revenue cost increased by $158 million YoY. And its overall revenue intake increased $308 million during that span. The intake outweighs the cost.

AR Investments

Snapchat also emphasized its growing ecommerce prospects. It invested more in AR try-on tools, avatar digital clothing and its developing full-body scan AR technology.

The company says more than 75 million Snapchatters watched beauty content every month of Q1 on Discover. It opens marketing prospects on the platform that align with its advanced AR features.

Snap rolled out a new AR try-on experience with Estee Lauder earlier in the week.

“We believe that our leadership in both AR capabilities and user engagement positions us well to expand augmented reality to new use cases and behaviors. For example, as the shift to online shopping continues to accelerate, we believe there is a massive untapped opportunity for AR-driven product innovation in eCommerce – and that our young audience will continue to be early adopters of these new technologies and shopping experiences,” says Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.

Spiegel says Snap focuses more on tools around apparel and accessories. It wants to help buyers find the right sizes to reduce hiccups in online shopping.