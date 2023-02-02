Snapchat+ now have more than 2 million users

Share the joy

Snapchat+ seems to be growing and doing quite well. The premium service according to Bloomberg, now has more than 2 million users. That is quite impressive, and speaks volume of the hard work Snap has put in to making the product a success in the last couple of months.

Snapchat+ serves people exclusive content, and offers features that cannot be found in the regular Snapchat. Among other options, subscribers are able to customize the notification sound for each of their friends on the app, change the background in chats, and able to send messages to celebrities, and have such land at the top of their inboxes.

In the last couple of months, Snap’s main focus has been on scaling back on its operations and narrowing down on three of its priorities including; adding users and encouraging them to spend more time on the app, jump-starting revenue growth, and investing in augmented reality technology.

Snapchat+ was first launched last June in the US, UK, Germany and the United Arab Emirates for $3.99 per month. If the current rise is sustained, Snapchat+ could be a major source of revenue for its parent company.

Last December, Snap announced that it was testing digital goods that can be purchased with Snap Tokens. The experiment, according to Snap, is with a handful of AR creators and developers. As part of the experiment, users will be able to unlock power-ups, AR items, and extra tools within select Lenses.

In an interview, Snap’s head of global AR community efforts explained to TechCrunch that the company hand-picked 10 AR creators and developers for the pilot test. Snap is focusing on three use cases for AR in this initial toll out. Snap also looked for three to five developers for each category and then narrowed it down to a select few.

Snap and Amazon recently announced a new partnership that will allow millions of Snapchat users to experience Virtual Try-On [VTO] experiences. This represents an expansion of Snap’s existing Augmented Reality [AR] for both brands and customers.

The new try-on Lenses features thousands of Amazon Fashion’s popular Virtual Try-On Eyewear products, which will enable Amazon brands to leverage on their Amazon AR assets. With this, they will be able to showcase style in a more interactive and fun way to millions of Snapchat users.

