Snapchat+ now has a Custom Story Expiration feature

Snapchat has added new features to its Snapchat+ subscription package. It comes with new addons in the app for $3.99 per month.

None of the updates are revolutionary. Still, Snap says that more than a million people have signed up to its subscription offer.

The latest additions will sweeten the S+ deal with exciting extra features.

Customer Story Expiration

Snapchat is adding Custom Story Expiration for S+ subscribers. It will allow them to set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week.

The option was in testing earlier this month.

Customer Notification Sounds

Snapchat has also added custom notification sounds. S+ subscribers can now set different tones for different friends.

Now, they can tell who Snapped them without needing to look at their phone.

There are also new color options for the border when capturing Snaps.

It also threw in new, exclusive Halloween Bitmoji backgrounds.

Snapchat+ as a gift

Apart from the app updates, Snapchat has allowed its Snapchatters to buy a Snapchat+ subscription for other users in the app this Christmas.

“Snapchat+ is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or selfie-loving friend in your life – and, with frequent new feature drops, Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving,” says Snapchat.

Now you can bring people into the S+ fold by giving them a subscription for the holidays.

The full S+ package also has variable app icons, badges, and more data insights.

Like Twitter Blue, you can see some interesting features in Snapchat+. The updates adds more engagement to the overall offering.

Still, these updates are not what you would consider as gamechangers. They have no major, functional upgrades on offer or new tools and features.

More than 1.5 million Snapchat+ subscribers cannot be wrong though.

If you are an avid Snapchat user, it could all be worth it.

