Snapchat launches new Shared Stories feature

Share the joy

Image Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat has launched a new “Shared Stories” feature that will make it easier for users to collaborate and share memories on the app. With the new Shared Stories feature, people who have been added to a group can add their friends as well, which makes it easier for everyone in a group to share in the fun.

To start using the Shared Story feature, head to your profile, tap the new story option, and then select “Shared Story.” Shared Stories are deleted after 24 hours, same way it works with the main Stories feature. Users will be notified if they have joined a Shared Story with someone they have blocked. This is a way of moderating what happens when people use the feature.

“Today, we’re introducing Shared Stories, a new way for Snapchatters to build community around the content they love to snap,” Snap said in a blog post. “With this next generation Story, we’re hoping to help Snapchatters turn shared moments into shared memories.”

Last month, Snapchat launched a new set of camera and editing tools within the app to support creators on the platform. The tool is designed to help creators create polished content, or enhance those important moments captured with Snapchat’s camera to grab the viewers’ attention.

Creators can use the new Dual Camera functionality that lets them use the front-facing and back-facing camera simultaneously within the Director Mode. According to Snapchat, this will be a “game-changer for creators capturing moments around them. For the first time without any special camera tricks or secondary apps, creators can capture their reaction and their 360 perspective.”

It is now easier to seamlessly transform the background of your videos on Snapchat with Green Screen mode, while Snapchat’s Quick Edit tool allows you to take and edit together multiple Snaps with ease.

Director Mode will roll out first to iOS users, followed by Android later in the year. You can find the Director Mode icon in the camera toolbar or tap the “Create” button in Spotlight to get started.

Snap also launched a new camera drone called Pixy during the week. Pixy is a camera drone that sits comfortably on the palm of your hand. Pixy is Snapchat’s first camera drone, and comes equipped with a camera that can capture 12MP images and video clips.

The drone follows you as the subject for up to 60 seconds from 2-3 meters. There is an “Orbit” path has the drone launch from your hand and circle around you. “Hover” leaves the drone in place for up to 60 seconds, tracking your movement from one location. While “Reveal” will see the drone fly back to you from a set distance away.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

