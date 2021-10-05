Snapchat launches new portal to guide users with political ambition

Share the joy













Snapchat has launched a new portal to help young users with political ambition to achieve their goal. The portal will help potential future candidates find useful guides, resources, and information. Through the tool, they [young users] will love to run for political offices.

The built-in portal is a set of miniature apps that will let users to explore issues of interest in their ZIP code. They will be able to connect to candidate recruitment organizations such as Run for Something, and New Politics.

The portal is based on BallotReady’s API that allows Snapchat users find issues important to them. Its library is rich with information about 75,000 upcoming elections on the federal, state, and local levels.

Once you pick the issue of interest, the app will surface potential roles that might be a fit. The portal also includes a campaign dashboard that shows users different steps they need to take on a ballot. Some of these steps include signature requirements or filling deadlines.

You will be able to share stickers from the portal to “campaign” within the app. you will also be able to share your candidacy with your friends on Snapchat, reports The Verge.

Your friends will be able to nominate you if they consider you as a future leader. They will also urge you to run within the platform.

“We hope launching the ‘Run for Office’ mini changes the idea of who can be in office,” said Sofia Gross, Snap’s head of policy partnerships and social impact. “That no matter who you are, where you come from, that you can make a difference in your local community by running for office based on the issues they care most about,” she added.

On Snapchat’s role in encouraging the next generation, she added that the company wants to help the next generation of leaders to run for office:

“We want to help shape a more reflective and equitable democracy for all Americans, and that includes the Snapchat Generation — we can’t wait to see all they will do.”

Snapchat is the app for the teens—one of the finest in terms of innovations. The app has evolved over the years, and despite stalling in growth a couple of times in the past, Snapchat remains the favorite of millions of people out there. Back in May, Snap announced that it had hit an important milestone—500 million monthly active users—that is some achievement. The Snap Run for Office portal is one of the company’s many ways of encouraging its user base, largely made up of young adults.

