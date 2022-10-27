Snapchat launches new Halloween lenses and Bitmoji options

Share the joy

Snapchat has rolled out a new set of Halloween Lenses and Bitmoji features for users. The lenses and Bitmoji feature will help you get in the groove of the season, and help you catch some fun while doing so.

Some of the lenses launched on this week include Rune Room, and Spooky Pet, which can transform your pet into a ghost-like apparition. Aside from those two, there are lots of Halloween lenses to explore during the season.

Snapchat also added five new Bitmoji costumes, including a cheerleader, cat burglar, a devil catsuit, a superhero, and an 80s aerobics instructor.

“For a limited time only, secure Fantasy Wings for your Bitmoji, which are exclusively available on Snapchat until November 1. Or, if dressing up isn’t for you, choose from three new festive Halloween t-shirts, including two spooky graphic tees and one that simply reads ‘This is my Costume.”

Like Snap announced, the Bitmoji is only available for a limited time; so, you have to hurry up before November 1.

A couple of weeks ago, Snapchat unveiled a new AR-inspired way to let you try on and purchase Halloween costumes directly within the app. Going forward, Snapchat users can try on and buy Halloween costumes of popular TV and movie characters from “Harry Potter” series, “Minecraft,” “Stranger Things,” and more.

The feature was launched in partnership with Disguise, a costume company, and is now available for users who would love to make purchases within the app. You can give it a shot by typing “Disguise costumes” in Snapchat’s search bar to browse through the app’s searching for specific movies or TV shows, such as “Stranger Things,” or Squid Game” through the Lens Explorer.

Thereafter you will need to take full-body photos in your wear, while the Snap’s AR technology will then apply the costume onto your photo. From there you can decide to purchase the costume directly from within the app.

“These Halloween AR try-on experiences represent what makes shopping on Snapchat so seamless and fun,” said Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap Inc per ANB Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disguise to bring these Lenses to our community, as well as make choosing a Halloween costume that works for you, without ever having to step foot in a store, easier than ever on Snapchat.”

