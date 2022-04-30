Snapchat launches new camera feature called ‘Director Mode’

Share the joy

Snapchat has launched a new set of camera and editing tools within the app to support creators on the platform. The tool is designed to help creators create polished content, or enhance those important moments captured with Snapchat’s camera to grab the viewers attention.

Creators can use the new Dual Camera functionality that lets them use the front-facing and back-facing camera simultaneously within the Director Mode. According to Snapchat, this will be a “game-changer for creators capturing moments around them. For the first time without any special camera tricks or secondary apps, creators can capture their reaction and their 360 perspective.”

It is now easier to seamlessly transform the background of your videos on Snapchat with Green Screen mode, while Snapchat’s Quick Edit tool allows you to take and edit together multiple Snaps with ease.

Director Mode will roll out first to iOS users, followed by Android later in the year. You can find the Director Mode icon in the camera toolbar or tap the “Create” button in Spotlight to get started.

Image Credit: Snapchat

Snap also launched a new camera drone called Pixy during the week. Pixy is a camera drone that sits comfortably on the palm of your hand. Pixy is Snapchat’s first camera drone, and comes equipped with a camera that can capture 12MP images and video clips.

The drone follows you as the subject for up to 60 seconds from 2-3 meters. There is an “Orbit” path has the drone launch from your hand and circle around you. “Hover” leaves the drone in place for up to 60 seconds, tracking your movement from one location. While “Reveal” will see the drone fly back to you from a set distance away. You can also create custom flight paths in the Snapchat app, as well as force the drone to manually land.

Once content is captured, it can be transferred to your phone wirelessly [or through wired] through the Snapchat app. Snap says there are 16GB of onboard storage that can store 100 videos or 1000 photos. You have the choice to either export the clips to your phone storage or use in any app or use it on Snapchat.

The battery capacity can last enough for 5-8 flights, and can recharge 80 percent of its capacity in 20 minutes. Snapchat’s Pixy uses a lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a USB-C port on the drone.

Pixy is available for purchase in the US and France starting at $229, and can capture 2.7K video at up to 30fps. Snapchat’s Pixy is designed to fly without the need for a controller—it follows four specific flight paths.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

