Snapchat launches Club Unity to raise mental health awareness

Share the joy













Snapchat has announced a new mental health support initiative. This initiative is part of the company’s way to support World Mental Health Awareness Day. The app will work with celebrities on a new Club Unity project. The effort will raise awareness to key mental health issues amid this COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by Andrew Neel on Pexels.com

Meet Club Unity – A group of friends who are getting real about the stress and pressure of daily life and talking about ways to help each other get through it.



Check out Club Unity and @Active_Minds mental health resources on Snapchat at https://t.co/mc5lVQVeNx pic.twitter.com/5o5KCOSjTv — Snapchat (@Snapchat) October 8, 2021

Club Unity aims to gather celebrities from various backgrounds. They will share about their mental health challenges and inspire Snap users to act.

Initially, Club Unity will increase support for the mental health and wellbeing of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.

“As part of our inaugural year of Club Unity, we have begun amulti-year partnership with Active Minds, a mental health organization for students and young adults with a network of more than 800 campus chapters at colleges, universities, and high schools nationwide. Our partnership will support the expansion of Active Minds chapters at community colleges, HBCUs, and high-schools with the goal of reaching a larger number of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students,” explains Snap.

The app will also host the firstClub Unity Summit. Attendees have the chance to be officially certified by Active Minds in “Validate, Appreciate, Refer”. It will help them support friends through various challenges.

“Starting today, you can access a new suite of resources in Here For You, our in-app mental health resource hub that address ways to start tough conversations with friends, such as active listening tips, and daily affirmations. These resources are promoted to Snapchatters when they search common mental health terms like anxiety, depression, and stress on Snapchat, and are designed to be easily shared with close friends and family to help support one another through the highs and lows,” adds Snap.

Research reports have highlighted the impacts of social media on mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened it. The lockdowns and government restrictions have limited access to support resources.

Pinterest also launched its own Havens support portal for mental health awareness.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

