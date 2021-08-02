Snapchat launches Campaign Lab for marketers

Share the joy













Snapchat wants to help brands more to maximize their Snap ads. So, it has launched a Campaign Lab in Snap Ads Manager. This will guide marketers when running split tests, viewing full results, and getting recommendations.

Campaign Lab gives access to the full suite of Snapchat split testing tools. And it has separate screens for tests and results.

“[Campgin Lab] includes actions, insights, and learning agendas to help you understand where to start your tests, form hypotheses, identify what’s working, and take action accordingly to inform your campaign strategy,” says Snapchat.

You can see Campaign Lab under the Analyze section of the Snapchat Ads Manager navigation menu. And it will take you to the main window. It will display a recommendations list from past tests on what to do next.

In the Results list, you will find more detailed data on each test. This will help refine your focus based on your campaign strategy.

You will be guided on the next steps from the data. It makes it more convenient and easier to grasp the best plan of action.

This may come in handy tool to filter your creative resources. This is most especially valuable on Snapchat. The platform has a winning creative that holds your audience’s attention.

Sure, creative is key on all platforms. But with the focus to connect friends on Snapchat, your ads must find the balance to avoid hurting the user experience. Otherwise, users will jump ship. The more organic the creative, the better results for most cases.

But, hey. Do not take my word for it. Give it a spin, so you can find it out yourself. Every test helps to improve your Snap Ads experience. Polish your strategy to the platform. Maximize your campaign ad spend.

Campaign Lab is now available to all users in Snap Ads Manager starting today.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

