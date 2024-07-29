Snapchat launches a range of new features to celebrate the 2024 Olympics

Share the joy

Snapchat, like most social media platforms, is identifying with the 2024 Olympics. The app has rolled out a range of new features to celebrate the 2024 Olympics.

The essence of adding these elements is to engage the fans and keep them connected with the games. With this, Snap would be able to drive more engagement all through the period of the games, which hold every four years.

Snap has added a range of AR Lenses, including several ones created alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The aim of these lenses is to showcase the spirit of the Olympic games.

“A range of experiences, powered by Snap’s AR Camera Kit technology, are available through the official app of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as well as on Snapchat. Featuring Olympic data feeds, IOC archival imagery, and more, the IOC has launched a series of AR Lenses to serve fans at home and around the world to ensure everyone feels connected to the Games,” Snapchat wrote in a blog post.

On its part, the IOC has added scannable AR elements within official posters and promos for the Games. These will activate a Snap Lens when scanned in the Snapchat app.

Snap is also partnering with NBCUniversal to incorporate Team USA athlete Bitmojis into an Opening Ceremony to give users an in-app experience.

The app also has an IRL activation at the Olympics; to this end, the company is partnering with Coca-Cola to launch the first AR vending machine.

“Found in the athletes’ village and Coca-Cola’s international Food Fest, the machine is powered by a custom Snapchat AR mirror and provides photo ops, games, and prizes, as well as Coca-Cola’s beloved refreshments.”

In 2023, Snapchat launched a new generative artificial intelligence called Dreams. Dreams works in similar way to the app’s signature AR effects, known as lenses. It uses generative AI to remix users’ selfies into “fantastical images that transform their personas into new identities.”

Dreams is located within Snapchat’s memory section and gets down to work by asking users to take selfies showing their faces at different angles. It then creates a set of eight images based on themes like “time travel” or “alternate universes.”

Dreams will offer both free and paid elements for users. However, only Snapchat+ users can have unrestricted access to all its elements. For non-Snapchat+ users, additional packs will be available for a $0.99 in-app purchase.

