Snapchat launches a BeReal-like dual camera option

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

How good is BeReal? This might just be the perfect question to ask when popular social apps start cloning some of its features. Without a doubt, BeReal is fast becoming a popular social app, and this is attracting big players like Snapchat and Instagram.

Snapchat has rolled out a new dual camera option that allows you to create content using your front and back-facing cameras simultaneously. The dual-camera option is pretty mush similar to what exists in BeReal.

Users will have the choice of using several Dual output formats, including picture-in-picture, vertical, horizontal, and cut-out.

Snap is in need of some inspiration, and finding some motivation in one of BeReal’s features is not a bad place to start from.

Meta is also testing a new Instagram feature that is similar to BeReal. The feature, which is being tested internally, is called “IG Candid”, and was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi.

BeReal is a social media app that is attracting a lot of users; and it is little surprising that Meta is already cloning one of its features. The feature being cloned by Instagram mirrors a BeReal’s element that prompts you to share an authentic photo at a random time each day.

A screenshot posted by Paluzzi described how the feature could work. The short description on the screenshot reads: “Add other’s IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes.”

BeReal is currently the number one free app in the iOS App Store. The app sends notification to users at a random time of day, allowing them two minutes to take both a rear-facing photo and a selfie simultaneously.

The app, according to The Verge, uses a kind of format that encourages you to share authentic images from your day, rather than the kinds of curated content that Instagram is well-known for.

In a statement confirming the feature to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson Christine Pai, said “This feature is an internal prototype, and not testing externally.”

The statement simply means we might not be seeing the feature any time soon, and offers no assurances that it will be widely launched.

BeReal is not the first social media app that has attracted interest from Meta; Snapchat and TikTok have had some of their popular features copied by the company in the past.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

