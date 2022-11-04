Snapchat inks new AR partnership deal with Amazon

Share the joy

Snap and Amazon have announced a new partnership that will allow millions of Snapchat users to experience Virtual Try-On [VTO] experiences. This represents an expansion of Snap’s existing Augmented Reality [AR] for both brands and customers.

The new try-on Lenses features thousands of Amazon Fashion’s popular Virtual Try-On Eyewear products, which will enable Amazon brands to leverage on their Amazon AR assets. With this, they will be able to showcase style in a more interactive and fun way to millions of Snapchat users.

“Customers will be able to explore, shop and digitally try-on thousands of eyewear styles directly on Snapchat and then seamlessly purchase in the Amazon Fashion store,” a statement on the company’s website stated.

According to Snap, more customers are not being attracted to mobile shopping. In 2021, Amazon Fashion customers ordered more than one billion fashion items using their mobile devices.

Some of the popular Amazon eyewear brands that will be made accessible to users as a result of the new partnership include Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar, among others.

“Amazon Fashion is always looking for new ways to collaborate with brands and create fun, innovative shopping experiences for customers,” says Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “Millions of customers regularly use Amazon’s AR shopping technology across categories in our stores, with Virtual Try-On for Eyewear being a long-time customer favorite. We are delighted to partner with Snapchat and further expand AR shopping for both fashion brands and today’s new generation of digital shoppers.”

The Shopping Lenses will be available through @amazonfashion’s Public Profile on Snapchat, in Snap’s Lens Explorer across the For You and Dress Up tabs, as well as in the Snapchat Camera Lens Carousel.

Snapchat users can also browse additional products directly within the Amazon Fashion ‘store’ tab on the @amazonfashion profile on Snapchat. Through this, customers will be able to review thousands of products with the option to seamlessly link out to Amazon to purchase.

A couple of weeks ago,

Snapchat unveiled a new AR-inspired way to let you try on and purchase Halloween costumes directly within the app. Going forward, Snapchat users can try on and buy Halloween costumes of popular TV and movie characters from “Harry Potter” series, “Minecraft,” “Stranger Things,” and more.

Launched in partnership with Disguise, a costume company, the feature is now available for users who would love to make purchases within the app. You can give it a shot by typing “Disguise costumes” in Snapchat’s search bar to browse through the app’s searching for specific movies or TV shows, such as “Stranger Things,” or Squid Game” through the Lens Explorer.

