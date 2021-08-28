Snapchat Has New AR Features

Share the joy













The new AR features can help in identifying clothes, plants, dogs, cars, and more.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/26/22642017/snapchat-scan-feature-ar-camera-visual-search

Snapchat is more than just a messaging app. The company is shifting its focus by launching a feature — Scan— that allows the app to identify objects in the real world.

This feature isn’t actually new. It has been introduced and integrated into the app in 2019. However, the feature started to appear in the app more prominently as observed by The Verge.

The new placement simply means that Snapchat wants users to use it more often. The company also wants users to utilize the app as a visual search engine, instead of just an app to send messages to friends.

Visual Search

This isn’t a new concept. Google launched Lens in 2017 to let users scan items through their phone camera and Lens can identify those items through its index of search results.

The said feature is also part of Google Pixel phones and other Android handsets. It’s also integrated into its main Google app.

It’s not only Google that offers visual search. Pinterest, too, has its own visual search feature. Just like Google, Pinterest called its feature Lens.

Snapchat’s Scan is quite different because it opens to the camera. 170 million people are using Scan once a month. And the estimated number was before the feature was placed prominently in the app.

When Snapchat observed how its users are using scanning profile QR codes to add friends to the app, the company started to work on Scan. At first, it worked with Shazam to identify songs. Afterward, it added a feature that can identify items for sale on Amazon.

The new version of Scan can detect wine, cars, plants, and dog breeds, among others. Most of its features are powered by various companies. For instance, the wine scanning feature is brought by Vivino. Soon Allrecipes will suggest recipes based on a food ingredient.

Over time, the company will add more capabilities to the mix and add new partners.

The shopping feature is a new addition to the mixture. Snap built it using Screenshop, an app that Snapchat recently acquired that lets users upload screenshots of clothing to shop for similar items.

After uploading screenshots, Scan will recommend similar clothes and allow you to buy those clothes that you discover. The shopping feature will be added to the camera of Snapchat, which is also known as Memories.

But will Scan be that good? This is the real challenge for the feature. Its success will depend on how good or accurate it is at identifying objects compared to its competition.

Currently, Scan is hit or miss. However, the company promises that it will get better over time.

Snap may monetize Scan. It can let brands pay Snap to ensure that its ads will appear prominently in the visual search results. The company may also take a percentage of all purchases from the app.

Facebook may likely copy Scan. In the past, Instagram tried imitating Snapcodes. But Instagram’s version is Nametags.

