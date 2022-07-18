Snapchat for web rolls out to select countries

Share the joy

Snapchat has finally landed on desktop; it sure took a while, but does it really matter? For starters, the web version will be available to Snapchat plus subscribers, but that will only be for a while until it becomes available to everyone.

You can send messages and snaps, and also chat video and make regular calls. The web version, according to TechCrunch, will also bring Lenses feature to video calls in the future.

Snapchat+ subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to access the web version for me now, while a wider roll out has been planned for a later date. Before the global roll out however, Snap plans to roll out the desktop version in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

You can access Snapchat for web by heading to web.snapchat.com and login with your Snapchat username and password. You will then be prompted to complete two-step verification on your phone by default.

Your Bitmoji will appear in chats when using Snapchat for web, this will signal to others that you are chatting via web.

All messages sent via Snapchat for web will be deleted after 24 hours the same way it works on the app. Snapchat also adds that screenshot will not be allowed via the web version. However, the company admits that people may still take pictures of the screen with the help of their phones; a confirmation that the product is not perfect.

“With so many in our community spending more time online, whether it is for remote learning or working, streaming or just plain browsing – we saw a huge opportunity to make it easier for our community to stay connected throughout their day, and we cannot wait to bring our favorite fundamental Snapchat capabilities to the web,” the company explained.

At $3.99 a month, you can access Snapchat Plus; it is an optional subscription service that allows you to unlock exclusive and early access features.

Do not get too excited though; Snapchat Plus will not turn off the ads—as a matter of fact, Snap says there are no plans to do away with them. Explaining further to The Verge, Andreou said “ads are going to be at the core of our business model for the long term.” So, paying $3.99 a month will not prevent you from seeing those ads.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

