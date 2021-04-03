Snapchat explored ways to bypass Apple’s new privacy policy

Image Credit: 9to5mac

Apple’s new privacy policy will be rolled out in a little while, and hundreds if not thousands of apps are worried. One of such apps is Snapchat–the ephemeral photo sharing app has reportedly tested ways of bypassing the new policy according to reports.

The reports stated that Snapchat’s parent company Snap, did some workaround which was 95 percent successful. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reports that the move may incur the anger of Apple:

“According to recent internal documents seen by the Financial Times, Snap wanted to gather data from companies that analyze whether people have responded to ad campaigns, including aggregated IP addresses, the labels that identify devices connected to the internet.

“It hoped it could take that data and cross-reference it against the information it holds on its own users to identify and track them, in a technique known as “probabilistic matching,” according to several people familiar with its plans.”

Snap, however, did not deny the story when confronted with questions by the FT; the company said it would stop the test once Apple’s new privacy policy goes into effect in the next couple of weeks.

“We support and will follow Apple’s upcoming guidelines because we have always believed that advertising should respect consumers’ privacy,” said Snap per FT.

In related news, some of China’s biggest tech companies are testing a tool that will enable them to bypass Apple’s new privacy rules so they can continue to track iPhone users without their consent. This, according to the report, will allow them to keep serving them targeted mobile ads.

Apple is already planning to enforce its App Tracking changes following the release of iOS 14.5, and any app that accesses an iPhone’s ad identifier or IDFA will be required to ask for a user’s permission before tracking is allowed.

The test is backed by the China Advertising Association, and could allow Chinese companies to continue keeping track of users. TikTok parent company ByteDance has already provided its developers with an 11-page guide suggesting that advertisers “use the CAID as a substitute if the user’s IDFA is unavailable.”

The CAA however, has told the Financial Times that the tool “does not stand in opposition to Apple’s privacy privacy policy” and that the association “is currently actively communicating with Apple.”

“The App Store terms and guidelines apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple,” Apple said while responding to a question by FT. “We believe strongly that users should be asked for their permission before being tracked. Apps that are found to disregard the user’s choice will be rejected.”