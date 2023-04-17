Snapchat expands Sounds Library to include more local artists

Share the joy

Snapchat has added more local artists to its Sound Library. With this, the company will be able to tap into the popularity of audio elements.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce that the Sounds Library is expanding with Snapchat’s new music licensing deals with UnitedMasters (US), BUMA/STEMRA (Netherlands), SUISA Digital Licensing AG, which includes the repertoire of SUISA (Switzerland), AKKA/LAA (Latvia), Albautor (Albania), Armauthor (Armenia), Autodia (Greece), COMP (Pakistan), EAÜ (Estonia), GCA (Georgia), LATGA (Lithuania), SOZA (Slovakia), Abramus Digital (Brazil), Soundreef (Italy), and multiple direct-licensing publishers.”

The new deals according to Snapchat, will add a broad range of local artists’ music to its Sounds Library. This will provide more opportunities for users to engage with audio elements, by easily embedding licensed music into their messages and Snaps.

The Sounds Library was launched three years ago, and has been a success, with Snapchat expanding its music options since then. The company has been able to add a range of publisher partnerships since 2020 when it launched the product.

Snapchat currently has over 375 million daily active users, and its Snapchat Sounds offers an effective tool for artists and creators to share their music experience all over the world.

With Sounds, artists have an effective tool to lead fans to discover new music and listen on streaming services.

Some of the major and independent record labels and music publishers that have signed up on Snapchat’s Sounds Library include Universal Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, DistroKid, BMG, NMPA publisher members, Merlin, Empire Distribution, and over 9000 independent music publishers and labels.

Last February, Snapchat rolled out new sound feature to enable users find relevant Sounds to complement a lens. The feature will allow Snapchat users to discover which sounds others are using with the Lens they have applied and add popular audio to their own photos or videos.

The feature works by tapping on the Sounds icon where you can access a list of relevant Sounds to add your Snap.

Snapchat is also rolling out a feature that allows you to create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library. You can select between 4-20 photos/videos from their camera roll.

