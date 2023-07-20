Snapchat enhances its 3D Bitmoji designs

Share the joy

Snapchat has unveiled upgraded 3D Bitmoji designs, aiming to stay relevant in the future of digital connection. Bitmoji, Snapchat’s popular 3D character avatars, offer a valuable opportunity to connect with the evolving landscape of digital interactions. It’s like Meta and other companies’ projections.

“The new avatar style improves characteristics like hair texture, face shading and body proportions. Your Bitmoji can now have a bolder smile, a more astonished face when they’re surprised, and can express even the most subtle and nuanced emotions. Plus, we’re improving how you engage with your Bitmoji, like enhanced editing that allows you to modify your avatar in 3D, using zoom and rotating features to get a closer look,” explains Snap.

“There is also a great deal of care and craftsmanship involved in translating real garments into the Bitmoji world – down to the last stitch. With the new avatar, digital clothing will look much more realistic, allowing you to better portray your personal style just as you would in the real world, on Snapchat.”

This announcement is significant as the enhanced Bitmoji characters will improve their appearance and interaction in 3D environments. This upgrade opens possibilities for using these avatars as personal proxies in emerging online contexts, including the metaverse.

The 3D Race

Meta is focusing on the use of 3D avatars in its metaverse push. Young users are already comfortable interacting through avatars in games like Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft. And there are new opportunities for younger generations to continue this trend in various digital realms.

With Meta continuously promoting the use of 3D avatars, it aims to guide users into the metaverse experience. Meta is also exploring commercial opportunities by collaborating with fashion houses like Valentino to create avatar clothing lines.

In the future, these digital depictions will likely be the way people meet and interact. That’s if the metaverse becomes a widespread concept as Meta hopes.

So, it is a strategic move for Snapchat to improve its Bitmoji characters. It keeps the company connected to this next stage of digital evolution.

