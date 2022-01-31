Snapchat Discover renews exclusive deals with Disney, Viacom, NBCUniversal

Share the joy













Snapchat has renewed its content deals with Disney, Viacom, and NBCUniversal. It will secure exclusive shows to broadcast to Snapchat Discover this year.

“These renewals are a strong validation that Discover continues to be an incredibly important platform for some of the biggest consumer media brands in the world – and these agreements affirm their long-term confidence in Snap and our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes to drive reach, relevance and revenue,” says Snap.

Discover is a success story for Snap. It has more than 100 million Snapchatters tuning in to watch shows and programming each month.

Snap said in 2021 that more than 90% of the Gen Z population in the US watched Discover shows and publisher content in 2020. Snap Originals now average with tens of millions of viewers. This includes programs like Ryan Doesn’t Know starring Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and watched by over 20 million users.

This kind of programming caters to growing consumption behaviors. Short episodes with vertical orientation and celebrity partners—all these factors help content creators to use Snap as a medium to keep their connection with a wider audience.

Snap also wants to take its originals a step further to maintain engagement.

The new agreements will have Disney’s ESPN broadcast sports content in the app. And this has been massive so far.

Viacom and NBC will bring new shows to Snapchat Discover, such as AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer, American Song Pickers, SNL syndicated episodes, existing programs’ highlights and more.

We will see how Snap Discover content develops in the coming months, if not years. TikTok’s rise has started a new shift in online consumption. And it poses a challenge for the offer.

So far, the numbers show that Snap is on a winner. And it can help grow the audience for these providers among younger age brackets.

As old consumption habits change dramatically, all publishers now want to best align with that shift.

