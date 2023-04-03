Snapchat and TikTok growing in popularity among children in the UK

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

A new research per media regulator Ofcom has revealed that the number of children using TikTok and Snapchat rose in 2022 in Britain. The report, according to Reuters, showed that around half of those aged between 3 and 17 use both apps. The figure was collected as part of Ofcom’s annual survey of children’s and parents’ online attitudes showed.

The study found a slight increase in TikTok’s and Snapchat’s popularity in 2022, with TikTok now being used by 53 percent of children [up from 50 percent], and Snapchat by 46 percent [up from 42 percent].

“Children of all ages reported choosing to watch ‘dramatic’ content in various forms when selecting TV shows and films to watch,” the report said per Reuters.

For Snapchat, the Ofcom reports found the proportion of 3- and 4-year-olds using Snapchat had risen to 17 percent in 2022, up from 12 percent in 2022.

A Snap spokesperson per Reuters, said criticism of its record on underage users was not a true representation of its efforts. The company says it blocks and deletes tens of thousands of attempts by underage UK users to create Snapchat accounts monthly.

TikTok has been banned from corporate devices owned by BBC staff in the UK. So, it means corporate organizations and institutions are now beginning to bar or advice employees from using or having the app installed on their devices.

The BBC in a statement said “We don’t recommend installing TikTok on a BBC corporate device unless there is a justified business reason.

“If you do not need TikTok for business reasons, TikTok should be deleted,” it added.

Speaking with the AFP, the BBC adds that “takes the safety and security of our systems, data and people incredibly seriously.”

That said, the BBC will continue to use TikTok on corporate devices for editorial and marketing reasons, “we will continue to monitor and assess the situation.”

A couple of weeks ago, the Danish parliament urged lawmakers and employees against having TikTok on work devices as a measure against the risk the app poses to the security of the country. According to the parliament, this is to guard against “espionage.”

Similar actions have been taken against TikTok in several countries, including states in the US, and the EU. Most countries around the world now see the Chinese-owned app as a major security threat, especially as it has to do with data privacy. The US in particular sees the app as a threat to its internal security.

