Snapchat adds new sound feature to enable users find relevant Sounds to complement a Lens

Making content that includes trending songs or sounds will soon be a thing of joy and much fun for Snapchat users. This is because the app is introducing a sound recommendation system for Lenses.

Snapchat users will soon be able to discover which sounds others are using with the Lens they have applied and add popular audio to their own photos or videos.

The feature, which is now rolling out globally, works by tapping on the Sounds icon where you can access a list of relevant Sounds to add your Snap.

Snapchat is also rolling out a feature that allows you to create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library. You can select between 4-20 photos/videos from their camera roll.

“By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends,” said Manny Adler, head of Music Strategy at Snap, in a statement as per TechCrunch. “Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience, while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services.”

In other news, Snapchat is projecting 1 billion monthly active users in the next two to three years. The company made this projection while announcing that it now has 750 million monthly active users.

750 million is impressive considering the fact that Pinterest recently clocked 450 million MAU. That said, it is pretty difficult to know where Snapchat stands when compared to Twitter, especially since it got acquired by Elon Musk.

CEO Spiegel has now made it a matter of priority to gain and sustain new users, which is a pathway towards achieving its projected 1 billion active users by the end of 2025/2026.

According to Snap, of its 750 million monthly active users, 150 million were in North America. The company also used the occasion of its Investor Day event to tease its latest offerings in terms of products such as its 3d Snap Map and the newly launched Communities feature.

Earlier in February, Snap announced that its premium service Snapchat+ now has more than 2 million users. That is quite impressive, and speaks volume of the hard work Snap has put in to making the product a success in the last couple of months.

