Snapchat adds a new option to pause your Snap Streaks

Share the joy

Snapchat has rolled out a new update; an option to let you pause your Snap Streaks. This option will delight users as Snap Streaks are seen as highly central to how they enjoy the app and relate with their friends on the app. With the update, users do not have to break their streaks should they decide not to access the app for a while or take a break for a while.

Snapchat will let you pause only one streak for free during the test phase.

As explained by Snapchat per TechCrunch: “A lost Snap Streak doesn’t mean your friendship has gone cold, so starting today, we’re making it easier to take a break with a new feature we’re testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap.”

Snap said that users will have the “the option to add more Streak Restores right from the app,” and will pay 99 cents per pause in the US. The company also said it will soon roll out the ability for users of its subscription service Snapchat+ to freeze streaks. What this means is that you will have to pay to maintain streaks.

A couple of days ago, the company announced that it is adding its own AI chatbot called “My AI.” Snap’s new chatbot runs the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology customized for its users. However, the experimental feature is only available to Snapchat+ users, Snapchat’s subscription service.

My AI can do many things including helping to answer trivia question or write a haiku. It was trained to have a unique voice and personality that works according to its values; which include “friendship, learning and fun.” However, My AI was also trained to abide by the app’s trust and safety policies.

Earlier in February, Bloomberg reported that Snapchat+ has more than 2 million subscribers. An impressive figure, one that speaks volume of the hard work Snap has put in to making the product a success in the last couple of months.

Snapchat+ serves people exclusive content, and offers features that cannot be found in the regular Snapchat. Among other options, subscribers are able to customize the notification sound for each of their friends on the app, change the background in chats, and able to send messages to celebrities, and have such land at the top of their inboxes.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

