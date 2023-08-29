Snapchat adds a new generative AI element called “Dreams”

Share the joy

Snapchat has launched a new generative artificial intelligence called Dreams. Dreams works in similar way to the app’s signature AR effects, known as lenses. It uses generative AI to remix users’ selfies into “fantastical images that transform their personas into new identities.”

Dreams is located within Snapchat’s memory section and gets down to work by asking users to take selfies showing their faces at different angles. It then creates a set of eight images based on themes like “time travel” or “alternate universes.”

Dreams will offer both free and paid elements for users. However, only Snapchat+ users can have unrestricted access to all its elements, Engadget reports. For non-Snapchat+ users, additional packs will be available for a $0.99 in-app purchase.

In February, Snapchat joined the growing list of companies adding AI chatbots powered by OpenAI GPT technology. The company launched “My AI,” a new chatbot that runs the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology customized for its users. However, the experimental feature is only available to Snapchat+ users, Snapchat’s subscription service.

“Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week,” Snapchat announced.

My AI can do many things, including help answer trivia questions or write haiku. It was trained to have a unique voice and personality that work according to its values, which include “friendship, learning, and fun.” However, My AI was also trained to abide by the app’s trust and safety policies.

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal,” Snapchat wrote. “Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.”

Perhaps I should add that Snapchat’s My AI is quite different from Microsoft’s vision with Bing—it is not designed to work as a search engine. It can, however, be chatted with the same way you chat with and engage a friend in conversation.

Earlier in February, Bloomberg reported that Snapchat+ has more than 2 million subscribers. An impressive figure, one that speaks volumes of the hard work Snap has put into making the product a success in the last couple of months.

