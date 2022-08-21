Snap to discontinue production of its Pixy Drone for economic reasons

Share the joy

Snap has announced that its Pixy Drone will no longer be available. Snap’s decision to sunset the flying selfie camera just four months after it was launched is based on economic reasons.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Snap’s decision is based on the company’s plans to adjust plans during the economic downturn.

Speaking to staff during a regular question and answer session, Snap’s Chief Executive Evan Spiegel, the people said the plan to discontinue to the flying selfie camera is part of a wider reprioritization of its resources.

Snap, will however, continue to sell the current iteration of Pixy, a person familiar with the matter told WSJ.

There is no public data on the number of sales made within the last four months; so, it is a bit difficult to measure its market performance while production lasted.

Pixy is a camera drone that sits comfortably on the palm of your hand. Pixy is Snapchat’s first camera drone, and comes equipped with a camera that can capture 12MP images and video clips.

Upon launch, Pixy was available for purchase in the US and France starting at $229, and can capture 2.7K video at up to 30fps. Snapchat’s Pixy is designed to fly without the need for a controller—it follows four specific flight paths.

The drone follows you as the subject for up to 60 seconds from 2-3 meters. There is an “Orbit” path has the drone launch from your hand and circle around you. “Hover” leaves the drone in place for up to 60 seconds, tracking your movement from one location.

While “Reveal” will see the drone fly back to you from a set distance away. You can also create custom flight paths in the Snapchat app, as well as force the drone to manually land.

Once content is captured, it can be transferred to your phone wirelessly [or through wired] through the Snapchat app. Snap says there are 16GB of onboard storage that can store 100 videos or 1000 photos. You have the choice to either export the clips to your phone storage or use in any app or use it on Snapchat.

The battery capacity can last enough for 5-8 flights, and can recharge 80 percent of its capacity in 20 minutes. Snapchat’s Pixy uses a lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a USB-C port on the drone.

