Snap testing paid subscription called “Snapchat Plus”

Snap is testing Snapchat Plus or Snapchat+; a new paid subscription tier for interested users. The new product, according to TechCrunch, would give users early access to experimental features like exclusive icons and pinning certain conversations.

Details of what benefits subscribers would get when they use the service are not clear, coupled with the fact that no roll out date has been announced by Snap. Snap in a response to question asked by TechCrunch, said:

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community,” a company spokesperson said per TechCrunch.

Reliable reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, however, has given us a peep into what to expect when the feature does roll out. In his tweet, Paluzzi highlighted a few of the features to expect when Snapchat Plus rolls out. These features include, display a badge in your profile, see your friends’ whereabouts in the last 24 hours [only possible when location is turned on], see how many friends have rewatched your story, see your orbit with BFF, and a couple of others.

So… by subscribing to #Snapchat+ you can:

1️⃣ Pin a friend as a #1 BFF

2️⃣ Get access to exclusive Snapchat icons

3️⃣ Display a badge in your profile

4️⃣ See your orbit with BFF

5️⃣ See your Friend's whereabouts in the last 24 hours

6️⃣ See how many friends have rewatched your story — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

Paluzzi also tweeted about the likely cost, which he puts at €4.59 ($4.82) per month or €45.99 ($48.32) per year.

Snap, like most social network wants to improve their revenue base through paid subscription. It is rather too early to speculate on the outcome of a product that has not been launched or still being tested.

Last year, Twitter rolled out its paid subscription service called Twitter Blue in Australia. The company then expanded it to other countries like Canada, US, and New Zealand.

Just last week, Telegram founder Pavel Durov confirmed through his Telegram channel that a paid offering will be launched this month. There have been much speculations surrounding the app’s plans to add premium service. Durov’s post has, however, put that to rest, and users can now look forward to a premium version later this month.

Telegram, according to Durov, was not keen on a premium service; but had to bow to pressure as more users continue to demand for more features and upgrades.

No specific details of what to expect when a subscriber pays for Telegram Premium has been released. However, we expect that a couple of new perks and features exclusive to paid users will roll out in due course.

