Snap signs new licensing deal with Sony Music

Image Credit: Variety

Sony Music has become the third major music label to partner with Snap. This is coming after the company had previously signed with Universal Music, and Warner Music Group. Details of the deal were not made known, but this makes Snap the place to be for lovers.

“We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Snap to develop new commercial opportunities for our artists around short form video and augmented reality experiences.” Dennis Kooker, Sony Music’s president of global digital business said per Variety. “Through this agreement, our artists have more ways to connect with fans and enhance engagement in their music by enabling their songs to be part of the Lens and Sounds tools that support communication and creative expression among Snapchat’s users.”

The deal, according to Variety, represents a milestone as the company now has strong partnership with major record labels. The deal of course, now means Snap has further integrated music into its AR Lenses. Artists on the platform will now have a more effective way to share their music.

“Our new deal with Sony Music marks a major milestone as Snap now has partnerships with all the major labels, in addition to networks of independent labels and emerging artists,” Ben Schwerin, Snap’s senior VP of content and partnerships, said. “We’re excited to further integrate Sounds into our AR Lenses to provide artists a proven and powerful way to share their music, and create immersive new experiences for our community.”

In May, Snap announced that it had hit an important milestone—the app now has 500 million monthly active userbase—that is some achievement. Before that announcement, Snap had never released its monthly active user base—the company had instead often made public its daily user base.

In 2020, Snapchat added a feature that allows you to add songs to snap. iOS users around the world can add music to Snaps the same way users on Instagram have been doing in Stories.

Also announced alongside the roll out, Snap said a new feature that allows people to make their own sound was being worked on. When you receive a snap that comes with a sound, you can then swipe up to view the album art, songs title, and name of the artist. You can also tap the “Play This Song” link to listen to the song in full on other streaming sites like SoundCloud, Apple Music, and Spotify.

