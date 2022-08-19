Snap Reportedly Stops Development of Pixy Selfie Drone

Share the joy

But it will continue selling the Pixy for now.

No More Second Pixy for Snap

In April, Snap introduced the Pixy drone. Most drones have an exorbitant price tag. But Snap debuted its Pixy drone at $230. The drone was simple to use. It only required little skill. It could act as a personal robot photographer to produce gorgeous aerial shots.

There’s no need to pilot the Pixy because it flies by itself. It has pre-programmed patterns that focus on the user. You could use it for parties or when going to an unfamiliar place. It could grab awesome aerial shots with no user intervention.

However, Snap won’t be introducing a new Pixy, according to the Wall Street Journal. A source told the publication that Snap will still be selling it for now. The model is still available on the Pixy website. If you are interested in this drone, you might want to check it out.

In the past, Spiegel teased that Snap would consider a second version. The goal of introducing the first Pixy was to allow people to use it and play around with it. If they love the original version, the company might make a new version.

Snap as a Camera Company

Before it became Snap, the company started as a social media company. But as it became more popular, it ventured into photo-centric products. It introduced Spectacles a few years ago. But it had limited success.

Pixy held more promise because it could allow users to obtain more interesting content. It is more powerful than using a phone or regular camera. This drone is small enough that you can just throw it in your bag or wear it around your neck. It comes with a protective case with a strap.

It looks a little flimsy but it is surprisingly resistant to falls and accidents. Even if you accidentally drop it, it will emerge without a scratch. The propellers have protection so they can’t cut tree branches or hurt your fingers.

The main camera can take 2.7K video at 30 fps. It can provide 12 MP images. Even though the Snaps are vertical, the shoots are in 16:9 landscape mode. It has its own app with a cropping tool that lets you convert your images to portrait mode.

But you need to sync the images to your account through Bluetooth.

Limited Features

Although it’s a good drone, its features are still limited. For instance, it has no obstacle detection sensors. In that case, it will just crash into something that gets in its way. The Pixy is sturdy enough.

But it can’t go very far. The farthest it can climb is up to 30 feet. Thus, the lack of obstacle detection won’t be an issue. But you can test how far away it can travel.

Another issue is the flight time. On a charge, it can fly for five minutes. But you can purchase extra batteries for $20.

Although it is a promising device, Snap is giving up on it.

