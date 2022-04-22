Snap moves ahead of Facebook and Instagram in DAU

Share the joy

Snap has released its Q1 financial results for 2022—results that show that the company is outperforming Meta and Facebook in terms of DAU. Recall that Meta reported its first loss in DAU last quarter.

Snap’s daily active users grew 18 percent year over year to 332 million, with previous five quarters’ growth exceeding 20 percent. Snap said its target of 44 percent growth since Q1 2021 was still within reach. It however, adds that many advertisers paused their campaigns after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. Snap’s CFO Derek Anderson said advertisers resumed their campaigns within 10 days of the invasion, but the disruption still had negative impact on its quarterly revenue.

“We believe the impact of the war in Ukraine on input costs, marketing budgets and overall economic competence has been significant, and that it is difficult to predict its impact on a forward-looking basis,” Andersen said on Snap’s earning call.

Snap posted a very impressive Q4 results, which showed the company doing great on all fronts. The image-sharing service has been able to establish itself as one of the most attractive platforms for younger audience.

Snapchat has gone about its business in the most professional manner. In the last couple of years, it has been able to re-strategize—and the results are obvious for all to see. In its Q4 report, Snap added 13 million more daily active users; bringing it to 319 million overall.

Snap’s overall audience increased by 20 percent year-over-year. Perhaps, its biggest achievement was in the “Rest of the World” segment, which rose by million users.

Talking about “rest of the world,” Snap’s overall audience in India was quite impressive. The case of India is an interesting one—it could be Snap’s game changer in the coming years.

In terms of revenue, Snap raked in $1.3 billion in Q4; an increase of 42 percent year-over-year. The increase in revenue is a good one—and could form the bases for what is to come in the coming years.

About a year ago, Snap announced that it has hit an important milestone—the app now has 500 million monthly active userbase—that is some achievement.

Before then, Snap had never released its monthly active user base—the company had instead often made public its daily user base. During last year’s Snap Partner Summit, the ephemeral image sharing app shared a slew of new AR features that could help to push its monetization plans.

