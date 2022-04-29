Snap Introduces Dress Up — Try on Clothes

Share the joy

It transforms your phone into an AR shopping mall.

Investing in AR Shopping

Snap announced a slew of new initiatives. Most of them focused on utilizing AR technology to help with online shopping.

One of the most impressive features is Dress Up. It will offer AR fashion and virtual try-on experiences. It will also introduce tools that let retailers integrate their AR shopping tech into their own sites and apps. All of these updates are made to make AR asset creation a lot easier.

Over the past year, Snap has been improving its e-commerce powered by AR. In the Camera section of the app, the company made Scan feature more prominent. It also upgraded the section with more commerce features.

This year, it enhanced its AR shopping listings by introducing support for real-time product details and pricing. Through these improvements, Snap has increased its consumer engagement using AR commerce.

Over 250 million users are using AR shopping Lenses since January 2021.

Snap stated that it’s going to put AR technology directly into the hands of the retailers. It will soon allow them to utilize the company’s AR try-on technology within their own mobile website. They can also use the Camera Kit for AR shopping.

Through the software development kit, retailers can bring Snap’s catalog-powered shopping lenses into their product pages. With this tech, customers can virtually try on clothes, for instance.

During the launch, Dress-Up will only work on iOS and Android apps. However, Snap promised that it will soon work on websites.

Puma

The first global partner to utilize the technology is Puma. It lets shoppers try on its sneakers virtually through the Camera Kit integration. Users can just point their phone at their feet to view the shoes they want to purchase appear in an AR view.

Turn Shopping Lenses

Soon, retailers will be given access to Snap’s AR Image Processing technology. Snap stated that it will make it easier to create AR shopping experiences. Brands can choose their product SKUs and turn them into Shopping Lenses. It means that with the features, retailers can quickly create new Lenses with no extra charge.

To use the said technology, partners will have to update the product photos they sell. The tech will process them utilizing a model to turn them into AR assets. The entire process turns standard photos into augmented reality assets.

The retailers can then use the assets to create try-on Lenses. Shoppers can use the Lenses at home.

Dress Up will make it easier for shoppers to try on outfits and other products they are considering. They can navigate to a new shopping section where they can find items they have liked or favorited.

Snap users can already try on some items. However, the Dress Up makes the visuals more realistic. Users just need to take a full-body selfie to try on outfits virtually. They will have a better idea of how the outfit will look in reality.

