Snap expands launch for Snapchat for Web, enhances in-app engagement

Snapchat has unveiled new features to improve in-app engagement. It has also started launching its browser-based Snapchat for Web platform to its users. The latter was only available to Snapchat+ until now.

Chat Shortcuts

Snap has added Chat Shortcuts to manage unread messages and reply to Stories easily.

For instance, as shown above, the new light blue chat shortcuts atop your Chat screen will give you a way to filter your messages and find key prompts.

“Our Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up, so you never miss someone’s special day or leave a friend on read,” says Snap.

It may prove to be an easier way to keep up with your chats, especially if you have multiple ongoing happening simultaneously.

Question Stickers for Stories

Snap has also added new Question Stickers for Stories. This is similar to what you will see on Instagram and other apps.

Lock Screen Widgets

Along with the latest iOS 16 updates, Snapchat has added new Lock Screen Widgets. This will make it easier to get notifications. And you can enter Snap chats directly from your home screen.

Snapchat for Web

Snap is making its Snapchat for Web, the desktop version of its app, available to all users.

In July, the company released the web version for Snapchat+ users only. It allows users to send messages, perform voice calls and video chats—and all the key features of the app—but now it will be available on your desktop computer.

Snapchat for Web also allows users to pick Snap Lenses for video calls.

The expanded availability makes it easier for people to connect with their friends via Snap.

You can check out Snapchat for Web here.

