Snap adds a new element to its My AI chatbot experience

Share the joy

Snapchat has added a new element to its MY AI chatbot experience. With the new addition, the chatbot will now be able to respond to visual queries, along with text prompts within the app.

When next you send MY AI a Snap in the chat thread, it will respond with a related reply.

“Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe,” Snap explained.

Snap’s MY Ai chatbot will now also be able to provide more ways to engage with it within the app, and build on your automated engagement.

Snapchat joined the growing lists of companies adding AI chatbot powered by OpenAI GPT technology last February. The company launched “My AI,” a new chatbot that runs the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology customized for its users. However, the experimental feature was only available to Snapchat+ users, Snapchat’s subscription service at launch.

My AI can do many things including helping to answer trivia question or write a haiku. It was trained to have a unique voice and personality that works according to its values; which include “friendship, learning and fun.” However, My AI was also trained to abide by the app’s trust and safety policies.

My AI is quite different from Microsoft’s vision with Bing—it is not designed to work as a search engine. It can however, be chatted with the same way you chat and engage a friend in conversation.

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal,” Snapchat wrote. “Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.”

For MY Ai, the concern is data safety and privacy of users; this is however, not peculiar to Snap as other companies now running on AI chatbots are also a source of worry for many.

Snap said all messages shared with MY AI will be stored and probably used to improve the product experience.

“Like all messages shared with My AI, Snaps will be stored and may be used to improve the product experience.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

