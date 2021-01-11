Snap acquires location-data company StreetCred

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Snap has acquired location startup data company StreetCred, TechCrunch reports. With the acquisition, four StreetCred team members including co-founders Randy Meech and Diana Shkolnikov will be working on map and location-related products.

Meech, a former CEO at Samsung’s open mapping subsidiary Mapzen, will be a very big addition to Snap due to his mapping experience. The financial terms of the deal remains private at the moment; but what is not hidden according to TechCrunch is that the existing StreetCred platform will be shut down as part of the deal.

Last October, Snapchat launched a new tool called Friendship Time Capsule. The tool allows you to take future selfies with your friends in a future time and place. Coming at a time people are finding it increasingly difficult to socialize and go to their favorite spots together as friends, the tool helps friends reconnect via augmented reality.

Snapchat’s Friendship Time Capsule is powered by machine learning that allows you and your friends to get a peep into various scenarios in the future.

To use the Friendship Time Capsule, snap a selfie, choose a year and then send the picture to a friend. The future will have both of you into different scenarios together, such as visiting the moon, from now up until 2120. The machine learning tech will also age friends according to what year they are virtually traveling to.

Snapchat users can now add sounds to snaps. iOS users around the world will be able to add music to Snaps the same way users on Instagram have been doing in Stories. The feature is not particularly a new one as it is already being used in Switzerland and Australia since around August.

Also announced alongside the roll out, Snap said a new feature that allows people to make their own sound is being worked on and will become available in the coming months.

When you receive a snap that comes with a sound, you can then swipe up to view the album art, songs title, and name of the artist. You can also tap the “Play This Song” link to listen to the song in full on other streaming sites like SoundCloud, Apple Music, and Spotify.

A couple of months before the sound to snaps feature was launched, Snapchat launched an in-app voice assistant powered by SoundHound. Though details are still sketchy, the new lens-based functionality allows you to trigger filters like “Hey Snapchat, make my hair pink.”

A promo video made available by the company for its AR-based upgrades showed that you will be able to activate a “Lens Voice Scan” to apply some Lenses. A woman was seen in the demo asking Snapchat to turn her hair pink, and that was exactly what happened. In another example, the lady in the demo asked Snapchat to give her a hug, and the bear immediately appeared to give her a hug.