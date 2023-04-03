Share the joy

Smart Home Tech in Homes of the Future

Smart home tech has become more and more common as devices of all kinds are being rolled out every year and has been rapidly adopted into millions of homes around the world. Nearly 70% of all American households now own a smart device with more than 175 million smart homes globally. 349 million smart home devices were shipped in 2021, with a projected 1.77 billion devices in total shipped by 2025. The smart home tech industry is showing no signs of slowing down with a CAGR of over 20% projected in the next 4 years as many are getting on board the smart device train. All types of devices are being incorporated into homes around the globe.

Smart devices for the kitchen, such as dishwashers, fridges, and ovens, and smart devices for the living room, such as speakers, TVs, and smart bulbs are all recently exploding in popularity. Devices for outside the home, such as gate locks and garage door openers have also found their own niche in this evolving industry.

Smart home devices have had a global boom and Millennials and Gen Z buyers have fallen in love. Many young buyers are looking for ways to get their own piece of the pie and are willing to pay for it. Over 85% of Millennials would pay for a more connected home, with many homeowners wanting smart security systems and general smart devices in their homes. Younger generations are more open to new tech and view adopting this new tech as a good thing and the future of homes. Millennials and Gen Z also value the benefits that smart home tech brings to the table. Gen Z values the convenience and ease of use that smart home devices are able to provide.

Smart tech is also more cost effective as devices can dynamically respond to use without staying on when they don’t need to be and help eliminate waste and excess cost. Smart water heaters can predict when they’re needed and can save thousands of dollars in their lifespans. Smart thermostats and smart light bulbs learn when your routine and when you aren’t home, cutting HVAC costs by 10% each year and saving $35 every year per bulb. Smart security devices in smart homes are one of the most popular groups of smart home tech and allow users to have extra peace of mind and protection while away from home.

