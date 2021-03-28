Slack could soon launch an audio feature

Image Credit: csonline

Success has many friends; and that is why everyone wants to be like Clubhouse. It is no secret that the audio chat app has made a huge success of its audio feature. It is also not a secret that Twitter, Instagram and Telegram all have replicated or about adding a similar feature to their platforms. The latest is Slack as confirmed by CEO Stewart Butterfield.

While answering questions on Press Club, a regular programm on Clubhouse hosted by former TechCrunch journalist Josh Constine, Butterfield confirmed that Slack is already working on the audio feature. Per Protocol, the Slack CEO said the app would soon be adding a slew of new audio features.

As a matter of fact, Butterfield confirmed that a feature that lets you leave audio messages is in beta state.

Finally, Slack could soon add an ephemeral video message feature similar to what you have in Snapchat, Instagram and LinkedIn among others. Snapchat pioneered Stories, which was later copied by Instagram and much later by a host of other social media platforms.

Back in December, Salesforce and Slack jointly announced that a deal that transferred ownership of the later to the former has been agreed. What that means is that the cloud computing giant will assume ownership of the workplace chat app for a whopping $27.7 billion.

A shrewd acquisition when you consider how successful Slack has been—and even more when you consider the fact that most companies are working remotely these days. Companies are banking on apps like Slack to hold remote meetings, and keep their businesses going despite the pandemic.

In 2016, Salesforce did not take the fact that it lost in its bid to buy LinkedIn lightly when it reported Microsoft to the EU. The company made efforts to convince the EU to block the deal that would see Microsoft formally takeover LinkedIn. Microsoft eventually won the bid, which cost them a whopping $26.2 billion—representing the company’s biggest purchase.

“Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in enterprise software history, with an incredible ecosystem around it,” said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff in a blog post. “This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.”

