Skype’s new Large Grid view allows up to 100 participants in meetings

Image Credit: Skype

Skype has a rich history when it comes to connecting people over the years. Several of today’s audio chat apps were inspired by Skype’s methods. While business may not be what it used to be for the Microsoft-owned app, the fact remains that it is still a name on the lips of millions of businesses all over the world. To keep up with the tradition of connecting people, Skype has rolled out a new Large Grid view feature.

Large Grid view is a new feature that allows you to connect with 99 other people in a single meeting. It means you can now have an enlarged gathering online–a very handy feature in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic where millions are forced to work remotely.

“Now, whether you’re hosting a family reunion, a company-wide meeting, or a happy hour with 99 of your closest friends, it couldn’t be simpler to get up to 100 users in the same place,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Skype’s new Large Grid view shows video for up to 49 participants on-screen simultaneously.

For those marathon meetings that require spending hours on calls, the new feature allows you to call up to 24 hours as many times as you wish. People without a Skype account can also invite up to 99 participants with a link.

Last December, Microsoft added the ‘Together Mode’ to Skype. The feature was added to Microsoft Teams back in July to help people overcome the mental difficulty of staying home because of the pandemic.

Together Mode uses artificial intelligence to segment your face and shoulders and place you together with other people in a virtual place. Skype users will need at least five people all with webcams to activate the feature. The feature will place everyone into a virtual environment to make it look as if they are sitting next to one another.

Skype users can use the Together Mode through the web, and do not necessarily need to use the app. As a matter of fact, they do not necessarily have to own an account to use the feature. They can create a Meet Now meeting and share the link with anyone to join.

The Together Mode was launched alongside other features in the latest version of Skype. Among other features rolled out by Microsoft include:

Let Me Add You: You now have the option to add someone to an ongoing Skype call by their phone number as well as via Skype.

What’s that behind you?: Microsoft has added more predefined backgrounds and more background categories, and we’re adding more all the time.