Signal launches Username to help protect your privacy

Signal has launched Username, an initiative that will help protect your phone number. Users, however, still require the use of a phone number to register and start using the chat app.

The company announced the launch of usernames, which will now replace the use of phone numbers as a means of identifying or chatting with users.

Going forward, everyone can create a unique username that can be used instead of their phone number. username is currently in beta, but will be widely available in the coming weeks

In an official announcement, Signal said:

“Signal’s mission and sole focus is private communication. For years, Signal has kept your messages private, your profile information (like your name and profile photo) private, your contacts private, and your groups private – among much else. Now we’re taking that one step further, by making your phone number on Signal more private.”

Signal is an end-to-end encrypted messaging app that offers an extra layer of protection and privacy to users in chats. The introduction of usernames makes Signal even more appealing to users. By doing so, the company has been able to eliminate the possibility of hackers having access to the phone numbers of users.

Unlike how usernames work on social media platforms, Signal usernames will not function as logins or handles that you will be known by in the app. Instead, they will serve as a quick way to connect with someone on the app without sharing your phone number.

Once you create a username, your profile name will display whatever you set it to, but the username will not show. People you chat with on the platform cannot see or find your username unless you share it with them. If someone wants to chat with you on Signal, he will need to know your exact username because the app does not provide a searchable directory of usernames like other social media platforms do.

To create a username, go to your “Profile” settings, then choose a unique username that has two or more numbers at the end of it. You may change your username as many times as you wish, and you also have the option of deleting it if you do not want it anymore.

