Signal is reportedly blocked in China

Image Credit: Crunchbase

Signal appears to have been blocked in China reports the Guardian. This is not coming as a surprise to many considering the country’s history when it comes to human rights violation and suppressing press freedom.

Early signs of trouble for the chat app began last Tuesday when users could not access Signal, and had to do that by using VPN. Signal remains one of the few apps in that country that allowed users to engage in encrypted chats. China’s move is seen as the latest in a series of moves to influence public opinion and also limit private discussion in the Asian powerhouse.

Last February, audio chat app Clubhouse was added to the growing list of services that can no longer be accessible without a VPN. Now it seems the list has just been increased with the blocking of Signal.

During a press conference on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ministry of foreign affairs Zhao Lijian, denied any knowledge of the blocking of Signal.

“What I can tell you is that as a principle, China’s internet is open, and the Chinese government manages internet-related affairs according to law and regulations,” Zhao said.

In a related story, Clubhouse has been blocked in the Gulf state of Oman—a move that has attracted criticism from some activists. According to Reuters, the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority cited a lack of permit as the reason for its action.

Though no official explanation has been made by the government, the regulatory authority responsible for telecoms in Oman told WAF news that Clubhouse was blocked due to a “lack of proper authorization.”

“Similar communication applications must obtain a permit from the authority,” the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said per Reuters.

Some activists have voiced out their anger at the decision of the government to block the audio chat app. Some of them have described the action as a further attempt at suppressing freedom of expression in the country.

“The government of Oman takes the authoritarian government of China as a role model and bans … Clubhouse which has been used by Omanis as a space to express their opinions freely without government censorship,” the Omani Association for Human Rights said in a statement per Reuters.

The audio only app has enjoyed a significant rise in the last couple of months. Its growth has been further aided by the appearances made by Elon Musk and Vlad Tenev who held a surprise discussion about the platform.

perhaps, the biggest challenge the company has is how it has not been able to anti-semitism and misinformation on its platform. criticism over the way clubhouse has handled these issues continues to mount every other day.