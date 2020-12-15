Signal Will Now Have Encrypted Group Video Calls

However, the functionality is limited to only a few people.

Signal is a secure messaging app that works like iMessage. However, it focuses on the privacy and security of its users. Edward Snowden recommends it for its excellent security measures as it can stop unwanted snooping.

Recently, the company announced that it’s going to add free group calls. All calls will have end-to-end encryption.

If you wish to have a group chat with your friends, just tap the video call button found at the top of the app. The contacts you added in the group chat will get a notification to know that a call started.

You can see all the participants in a grid view. If you wish to focus the screen on the speaker, you can just swipe up. As the speaker changes, it will update in real-time.

Because of its limit, you can’t use it to have a video conference with your employees. In that case, it can’t replace yet the services of Zoom.

Then again, the company is now working on increasing the number of participants.

This feature uses the RingRTC library to handle frame encryption.

You can start using group calls for free starting today. But you need to update your app first to use the latest features.

If you’re in your legacy groups, you won’t see the call button as the feature only supports the new style Signal groups. However, in the coming weeks, legacy groups will automatically update to new groups.

Group Chats

Signal introduced a new version of its Signal groups in October that allows you to get a new group chat experience while keeping your groups private. It means that the app can’t access group memberships, titles, avatars, and attributes.

For the security community, Signal is a more appropriate solution if you want to communicate with your family, friends, and colleagues. It’s secure and private.

It’s like WhatsApp that comes with video functionality. However, it’s said to be better than Whatsapp.

With the addition of group chat and video calls, you may wish to switch to Signal. That is if you only want to communicate with a few of your friends or family members.

If you just discovered this app, no worries. Signal is easy to use and set up. It’s the same as other messaging programs. However, it has clever security technology.

When you install it, you need to enter your phone number and confirm it. If you’re using Android, you can set the app as your default app to receive and send text messages.

Unfortunately, you can’t have the option on iOS because Apple won’t allow you to change the default SMS app.

To start a conversation with someone, simply tap the pen icon. All icons you need to make calls, share photos, etc are inside the conversation window.

You can start using Signal now and take advantage of the new feature.

The company is serious about your privacy setting. It’s one of the tech giants that condemned the proposals to allow law enforcement to encrypted chats.