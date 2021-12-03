Signal adds in-app fundraiser feature for users

Share the joy













Signal is giving you the chance to make donations through a new in-app feature. Signal is a non-profit chat app that does not receive financial support from ads. The app instead relies on users for donations, which happens to be the only means of sustaining its services.

In a blog post, the company said it is adding an in-app fundraiser feature for all users. You can choose to make monthly donations, or one-off contributions using Apple Pay or Google Pay within the app. For privacy reasons, your payment information will not be linked with your Signal account. Signal plans to use the same anonymous credential scheme it uses for private Signal groups.

“We’ve also designed this process to be privacy preserving, ensuring that your payment information isn’t associated with your Signal account. Leveraging the anonymous credential scheme that we introduced for Signal private groups, clients make payments and then associate a badge to their profile such that the server can authenticate the client is in the set of people who made a payment, but doesn’t know specifically which payment it corresponds to,” Signal wrote in a blog post.

You can choose from three different sustainer levels to donate to Signal. There are different levels of $5, $10, or $20; with each coming with its own badge. Sustainer subscriptions will only renew if you use Signal during the month. If you stop or uninstall the app, the payment will be canceled before the start of the next cycle to “eliminate the ‘dark pattern’ of subscriptions you’ve forgotten about,” said Signal.

Signal and Telegram were the two biggest beneficiaries from the announcement made by WhatsApp when it updated its privacy policy last January. Telegram for one benefited from the switch made by some WhatsApp users as millions joined its platform. Signal on its part copied some WhatsApp features to attract more users.

Buoyed by the switch and with strong desire to retain its users, Signal started rolling out some new features. The following features were added last January:

Download Preferences: Like what is obtainable when using WhatsApp, Signal users can now choose when their media files should be automatically downloaded. This feature was launched this week, and is also now available on the chat app.

Updated Group Calls: Group Calls participants have now been increased to eight. It used to be five before now—bringing it up to per with WhatsApp.

