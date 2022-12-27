Should You Uninstall TikTok?

Share the joy

TikTok Admitted to Spying on US Users

There are major security concerns with this app. It’s been accused of collecting data from US users. The report comes at a time when some government agencies want to ban the app altogether.

ByteDance, the app’s parent company, confirmed that four of its employees in China collected data from two TikTok Accounts of US journalists.

It also doesn’t prioritize moderating its content which could hurt individuals because of its platform-skeptic algorithm. As a result of its weak moderation, it could lead to harassment, cyberbullying, and phishing.

The US and other countries have already raised their concerns about TikTok and other Chinese tech companies that have connections to the Chinese government. It raises vital questions about how they collected data from their users. Do they protect user privacy? Or are they just using it for political gain?

The report doesn’t contain details about what those employees did to the data. However, many are questioning how they have found a way to obtain IP addresses of US reported in a thwarted effort.

The app has also been accused of censoring content critical of the Chinese government or content that promotes political viewpoints. Furthermore, many people are concerned about the effects of it on users’ mental health.

TikTok is known for its damaging universal trends. It’s also said to be a breeding ground for misinformation.

If you don’t want to uninstall it from your phone, you should make sure that you check your videos for details that can identify you. These would include your location, plate number, and house number.

Then, use the privacy settings. If you are just using your profile to browse and not to post, you can make your profile completely private.

Consider using digital well-being features. You can decide how much screen time you want for yourself when you’re on the app. Set up the timer.

What Other Apps to Delete in 2023?

TikTok isn’t the only app that collects a massive amount of data. Facebook is another app that collects staggering data. It’s more intrusive compared to other companies. Thus, if you had to pick another app to remove to protect your data, Facebook would be it.

However, even if you don’t use Facebook, it can still collect your data through its Facebook-powered apps.

WhatsApp, too, has a great number of privacy concerns. The app could allow attackers to target users by sending a crafted message to the users’ phone numbers. When they are exploited, the attackers could access the things the app had access to. These would include a microphone, a contact list, and more.

Zombie Mod has also attempted to gather a tremendous amount of personal data from users. It also tried to profit from ads. In some cases, users’ devices were bricked forcing them to reset and start from scratch. If you have been fooled into installing this game, consider deleting it and make sure to change your Google account password.

However, even if you choose to delete these apps, your data are still not safe with other applications on your phone. If you don’t want to share your data, perhaps, you should avoid using social media networking.

