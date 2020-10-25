Series 6 Apple Watch: Tips and Tricks to Get the Most of It

Follow these series 6 Apple Watch tips and tricks so you can get the most out of this expensive smartwatch.

The new Apple Watch 2020 was released in September 2020. This latest Apple’s smartwatch features an S6 chip with blood oxygen level monitoring. In terms of design, it’s similar to series 5. However, the series 6 Apple Watch comes with some amazing health-related features.

The price for its lower-cost series 6 Apple Watch starts at $279. The higher version is available for $399. Yes, it’s quite an expensive watch. That’s why you must know how to maximize it.

Here are some tips and tricks that can help you enjoy more about your watch and make your life a lot easier.

1. Set the Time a Few Minutes Fast

If you’re living a busy life, time is always of the essence. To help you run ahead of schedule, you can set your Apple Watch to be, well, ahead of schedule.

In a regular watch, you can just adjust your watch’s minute ahead. However, a smartwatch isn’t the same. You can’t set the time manually. The reason for this is that it syncs with your iPhone.

But there’s a workaround to this issue so you can set it a few minutes ahead. On the watch face, you’ll see a false time. However, if you have reminders, appointments, and events, they are shown at the correct time.

To set it a few minutes fast, go to Settings, and tap the Time option. You can set it from one to 59 minutes ahead. The default is +0 min. To adjust the time forward, wind the time and tap Set to save the changes.

2. Unlock Your Mac

This is one of the convenient features of the Apple Watch. You can unlock your MacBook. But to enable this function, you need to go to its settings and set it up.

However, before you can set it, your Apple Watch must have a passcode. Then, turn off its two-step verification. After that, enable the two-step authentication on your Mac.

You can do so by going to your MacBook’s System Preferences, choose iCloud, click Account Details, and click Security. From there, you can turn on the two-step authentication.

The 2-step authentication won’t work for Mac earlier than 2013.

Now, you need to pair your Mac and Apple Watch. On your MacBook, go to Settings, click Security and Privacy and check the option that allows the Apple Watch to unlock your Mac while you uncheck the option that disables automatic login.

You need to enter the password for your MacBook to unlock your Mac. Now, if your Mac is asleep, just lift the smartwatch. It will display a message that it’s unlocking your MacBook.

3. Send Pre Selected Responses

There’s no option for you to type on your series 6 Apple Watch. However, you can set pre-composed messages through your iPhone.

To make custom replies, go to your Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Then, tap on Messages. Find the Default Replies option. Tap on it and replace responses you don’t need with a customer reply that you want.

Instead of using the default replies that Apple provided, you can use your own when you need to reply from your Apple Watch.

This comes in handy if you don’t want to pull out your iPhone from your pocket or purse. You can read the message through your Apple Watch and reply to it directly.

However, if the reply must be customized, then you don’t have a choice but to use your iPhone.

4. Use It as a Remote Control

But this feature is only available for Apple TV. You can use this wearable to pause and resume the movie at any time you wish.

You can also use it to navigate menus. That’s why you can use it as a virtual version of the Apple TV remote.

If you wish to enable this feature, go to your Apple Watch and tap on the Remote app. Because this wearable is attached to your wrist, you won’t lose it, unlike your remote control.

For quick access to the Remote Control on the Watch, just keep it in the Dock. If you need it, just press the wearable’s side button.

5. Open Breathe App If You’re Anxious

Indeed, many people purchase the series 6 Apple Watch to help them improve their physical health. But this wearable isn’t only great for that purpose. You can also use it to help you feel calmer when you’re anxious.

The new Apple Watch 2020 is still equipped with the Breathe app. If you feel stressed out or anxious, just tap this app and focus on the image presented. Follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

This wearable provides you with haptic feedback. It imitates the expanding and deflating feelings of lungs. It makes it easier for you to focus on your breathing.

Each time you tap on this app, you’ll feel more relaxed when you’re done. The visual cue is truly helpful in allowing you to focus more on your breathing and forgetting about everything in your environment.

You can use this app many times a day to help improve your focus and concentration. It also boosts your mental health, not just your physical health.

6. Know the Ambient Noise Levels

Noise was rolled out in watchOS 6. It’s not a new app but it’s still a useful one.

This app will monitor the noise levels in your surrounding. If it’s too loud, it will warn you that long-term exposure to this type of noise can damage your hearing.

It’s a default app that you can find on the Home Screen. The color-coded verdict will tell you whether or not the noise can cause hearing loss.

To make it more useful, allow this device to listen in the background. It will warn you if the surrounding gets too loud. To get the decibels reading, simply glance at your wrist.

Conclusion

Even though the series 6 Apple Watch didn’t get a significant increase in battery life, it still offers a lot of benefits. Some of them are discussed above