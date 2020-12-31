6 Best SEO Tracking Software Options That You Can Use in 2021

SEO is a vital part of any marketing strategy. Most people would use Google to search for “restaurants near me” or “best resistance bands.” Google will give you results based on what it thinks to offer the most helpful details based on the keywords you provided.

However, the sites that appear on the first page didn’t get there by accident. Rather, they utilized SEO to assist Google in understanding what their content is all about.

They also did comprehensive research to better understand how users phrase their searches on Google.

This is where SEO comes in.

By optimizing your site for the search engines, the search engines will show your site to your target audience each time you have the information that they need.

But SEO is tricky. You need all the tools you can find to help you optimize your site fully.

That’s why many SEO experts are using the best SEO tracking software to help them identify, analyze, and organize the keywords they want to use to improve their organic search rankings.

With the right SEO tracking software, you can easily perform keyword research to get accurate results. It can give you a wealth of insights, like keyword density and keyword ranking.

So, let’s dive in.

1) Google Search Console

Google designed it for webmasters, designers, SEO experts, and marketers, among others. It’s a set of tools that can help you monitor your site performance.

Use this tool to track your content marketing efforts and SEO performance.

With Search Console, you know what keywords people are using to find your site. Through that information, you’ll know whether or not your content marketing strategy worked.

Study the results and revise your content so you can adjust it accordingly.

If you wish to know everything about the new Google Search Console, Backlinko’s Ultimate Guide can help you out.

2) Moz Pro

It’s an extensive SEO tracking software that comes with various SEO functionalities. Unlike Google Search Console, it’s a paid tool.

However, you can test it using its free 30-day trial.

Moz Pro’s best tools are the Open Site Explorer and Keyword Explorer. These tools can help you track your search engine rankings and find ways to improve them.

Keep in mind that the better your ranking is, the more free traffic you can get.

What’s good about this tool is that you can get insights and actionable data that can surely assist you in your marketing efforts.

In other words, this tool takes out the riddle of Google’s algorithm.

Every time it finds some technical issues, it tells you what to do to fix them. In that way, Google and other search engines can understand your site and crawl it better.

In other words, it allows you to stay on Google’s side so you can avoid getting a penalty, which can be quite costly.

3) Screaming Frog

You may use this tool to help you audit your site and know more information about your site and its performance.

It crawls your site to give you relevant data and create stats and reports.

After crawling, it provides data so you can see which parts of your site need updating. It can find broken links, redirect searches, duplicate content searches, metadata analysis, site architecture analysis, and many others.

Once you receive the data needed, you can audit your site to improve user experience and other areas of your site.

For instance, you will find which pages return 404 errors. You can also find word counts for your content.

The report will help you find opportunities to see what pages are driving traffic to your site.

Unlike Moz Pro, Screaming Frog is free to use.

4) Ahrefs

Whether you say it as “a-h-refs” or “hrefs,” this is a must-have tool, if you have $99. But it has a trial period that you can take advantage of for $7.

It’s known for its comprehensive backlink analysis tool. But it also offers tons of other features, like rank tracking, keyword competitor analysis, and research features, among others.

When you use its keyword explorer feature, it will show you search volume. Plus, you will know the number of clicks you need if you wish to rank for that keyword.

And if you’re not sure how to use it, just look for the hunky Sam on YouTube. He’ll tell you how to maximize this tool and teach other tricks to audit your site and boost its ranking.

If you can’t afford Moz Pro, consider Ahrefs. The price starts at $99.

5) SEMRush

Between Ahrefs and SEMRush, I prefer the former. But SEMRush is also one of the best SEO tracking software.

Just like Ahrefs, SEMRush offers a lot of tools that can help with your keyword research.

But this tool offers more data, besides CPC and competition. It can give you insights into the search volume trend and the number of results.

Plus, you will get data from Google’s PPC. In that case, if you’re also running a PPC campaign, SEMRush can help you monitor not just your SEO data but also your PPC.

When it comes to UI though, Ahrefs has a cleaner interface.

SEMRush is too cluttered because of the tons of data it provides.

If you’re not sure how to use this tool, though, you can watch its YouTube videos. But Ahrefs videos are more helpful than SEMRush’s (IMO).

To subscribe to SEMRush, you will need to pay $99.95 a month. But you can start with its free trial for 7 days.

6) Ubersuggest

It’s not as comprehensive as SEMRush and Ahrefs. But it’s the most affordable SEO tracking tool among the three (SEMRush, Ahrefs, and Ubersuggest).

The best thing about it is that it’s a free tool.

It specializes in helping you find new keyword ideas. It gives you a list of keyword suggestions that you want to cover.

However, it may not be an ideal tool to brainstorm new content ideas.

You’ll also find the search volume of a particular keyword phrase over the last 12 months.

Conclusion

All of these SEO tracking software options can help you determine whether or not your content marketing strategy is working. I believe it all boils down to your budget.

Over to you.

What SEO tracking software are you using to help you monitor your site’s ranking and traffic? Please share it with us in the comments section below.