SEO for Business in 2021: How to Build Trust and Credibility

SEO for business is easy. That is if you know how to decipher Google’s algorithm.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t share a lot about how its algorithm works.

But Google released a set of guidelines to give you an insight into how Google looks at your pages.

The guide will also tell you how Google differentiates pages from high-quality to low-quality.

There are 3 keys to understand how Google classifies web pages and their content.

Among those keys, EAT is the most popular. It stands for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.

But how can you meet the said guidelines?

Here are some ways to help your site build trust and credibility through proper SEO.

1) Build Quality Backlinks

This is quite challenging especially if your site is still new.

You may be tempted to hire a black hat SEO agency to help you build backlinks for your site. But this type of SEO agency uses strategies that are unethical and won’t help your rankings.

Thankfully, you can build backlinks without hiring an SEO agency. That is if you have the time to build relationships with other people so you can establish yourself as an expert in your niche.

Remember that people won’t link to your site if they don’t know you.

One way to help you establish your site or company as an expert is through social media.

You need to connect with people by being transparent. By connecting, it means that you need to interact with different types of people.

Being active on social media will also help you build your email list. You can build more relationships by having a bigger email list as it can open more opportunities for you to acquire backlinks.

In addition to building relationships, you also need to write compelling content.

No one will link to your site if you don’t have a valuable asset.

Bloggers will only link to your site if they find a piece of content that’s worth linking to.

But the problem is how to build compelling content.

One way is to conduct an original study. Make sure that the study is unique. That is, no one has ever done it yet.

For instance, if you’re in the health niche, you can conduct a study about how one person got rid of her acne on the butt.

Or you can share how you boosted your company’s sales through a particular strategy.

The next strategy is to ensure you provide a positive user experience.

2) Answer the Question “How Does Your Content or Site Make You Feel?”

You must design your website for positive emotions. When your content can activate positive associations, your users will come back.

But why positive emotions are the key to building trust?

They make your users happy and keep them engaged.

If you have an app, you must design it into something that evokes feelings of joy and success.

When it comes to your content, you may want to use humor to ensure your audience is engaged.

But humor doesn’t always fit in every type of content.

For instance, you can’t add humor to a more serious topic, like cancer.

But if you can insert humor in your presentation, that can help in building rapport with your audience.

Your audience will also likely to remember your key points where you injected humor.

Then again, always remember that not all jokes can work with all demographics.

And make sure to avoid offensive humor. As they say, keep it clean and funny. If you’re a standup comedian, though, you can use off-color humor.

But how will you know if your audience engaged with your content or site? If they do, how?

3) Analyze Site Using Analytics

To find out how your site engages with your site, you may use Google Analytics. It will help you understand your user behavior.

The data will give you a better understanding of how a page is performing. You’ll find information about the average time on page and bounce rate.

Google Analytics used to have a Page Analytics extension. This extension lets you connect your GA account without the need to log-in to the GA interface. It will help you check quickly a page on your site and how it performs.

Unfortunately, even though this extension is still available, Google stopped updating it. The last update was on March 18, 2019.

Another tool you can use is a heat map. It’s a useful tool that lets you know what your users are clicking on your site. Do they click your Buy Me button? How about the links you included?

Through the heat map’s results, you can improve the overall user experience by tweaking your site.

Crazy Egg offers a free 30-day trial for its heat map tool. But make sure to unsubscribe a day before the trial ends. Else, you will pay $288 per year.

Use the data gathered using those tools to help you optimize your site.

4) Conduct On-Page Optimization

Indeed, backlinks are vital in SEO to help your online business grow. However, you must not forget about your site’s structure, meta tags, URLs, etc.

One way to optimize your page or site is to ensure you’re using a user-friendly URL. It’s a lot easier if you use a CMS platform that lets you change and edit your URLs.

On-page optimization also includes adding target keywords in your titles. However, make sure that the target keywords satisfy the user intent.

And of course, you must use a catchy title so people will click on it and actually read your content.

OptinMonster offers a free headline analyzer. This tool will give you a custom score and some notes on what makes your title good or bad.

Or you can use the Advanced Marketing Institute’s Headline Analyzer to know the emotional marketing value score of your title.

Conclusion

If you do these tips, don’t expect immediate results. Building trust and credibility can take a lot of time.

However, if you continue providing value to your audience, they will soon trust your brand, engage with your content, and buy your products.

Over to you. What are the SEO strategies you follow for your business? Can you share them with us?