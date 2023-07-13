Selected TikTok users test Shop tab

Share the joy

TikTok continues to experiment with new methods to integrate purchasing into the app, this time through the appearance of a new Shop tab, swipe-able from the main screen, for select users.

Some users, according to this screenshot posted by social media specialist Matt Navarra, are suddenly seeing a third Shop tab in the app, in addition to the regular Following and For You.

TikTok has explored a few options for a third tab. It includes its Nearby feed, which highlights local content for select users. And it’s now experimenting with a separate store listing, with the tab taking you directly to the TikTok store display.

It’s the app’s newest ecommerce experiment. It has been looking for the best approach to encourage more purchasing activity, like how Asian users have warmed to its in-stream shopping possibilities.

In-app commerce is currently the main source of revenue for the Chinese version of the app. And TikTok is witnessing strong adoption in other Asian markets, such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. But, Western consumers have been reticent to mix their social networking and retail experiences, preferring instead physical shopping or standalone applications.

TikTok has been attempting to get into the market, first focused on live-stream shopping. It pulled back last year owing to lackluster consumer reaction.

TikTok is currently adopting a more careful approach with its different jumping experiments. It includes a Shop button on select merchant profiles. And it tested a new in-app product showcase called Trendy Beat, which highlights TikTok-made items.

The latter appears to be part of a larger campaign to demonstrate its ecommerce potential before letting more partner businesses in. This new trial will test if a more prominent, easily accessible shop tab would inspire greater browsing and purchasing activity.

However, TikTok does not currently have a clear path forward. The main issue is that Western viewers just aren’t as interested in in-app buying. And this has delayed TikTok’s success on this front.

