7 Tips to Run Search Advertising Successfully

Search advertising can be profitable. But it can also be a waste of money. If you’re not careful, you’ll be losing all your marketing budget without seeing your ROI.

Is there a winning equation that can help you win in the search ads game?

Unfortunately, there’s no definite recipe that can guarantee success for your PPC.

Because if there’s such thing as the winning equation, then every business owner who wishes to use search advertising will be using it.

Even though there are no definite specifications to get the right PPC, there are certain tips that you can follow to help you create a stronger copy.

So, let’s dive in.

1) Tweak Your Landing Page and Make Sure It’s Relevant

If your search ad isn’t performing well, the first thing you must consider is the landing page.

You’ll see it in your Quality Score. If your landing page experience is below average, you need to fix it first.

Thankfully, Google offers suggestions on how to fix it.

First, you must check if your landing page offers relevant content. Make sure that the content of your landing page matches your ad text.

Then, ensure that you only provide the necessary links. Keep in mind that if you provide your visitors with more links, you’re giving them various ways to leave your site.

Your call to action must be clear and powerful. It has to entice your visitors to purchase your product.

One way to entice your visitors is to provide high-quality images. Make the page more attractive by adding page text to your images.

And don’t forget your heading. It has to be attention-grabbing as it’s the first thing that your visitors will see.

When it comes to heading, it has to be short. Just add the benefits of the product. That’s it.

2) Add Negative Keywords to Tell Google What Your Product is Not

If you don’t use negative keywords, Google will show your ads to users that are searching for your products.

For instance, if you’re selling high-heel shoes, Google will still show your ad to searchers who are looking for Prada high-heel shoes.

That’s okay if you’re selling that brand. If not, then you’re just wasting your budget.

That’s why adding negative keywords is a must. They are keywords that tell Google not to show your ads for those keywords.

In other words, negative keywords will make sure that you will get qualified traffic.

3) Include Emotional Triggers to Avoid Boring Ads

If your ad is boring, no one will like to click it.

This is where emotional ads work well.

Consider all those successful commercials. What do they have in common?

Yes, that’s right. They invoke a whole gamut of emotions. If you make emotionally charged ads, people are likely to click on them.

For that reason, you need to forget about creating generic ads. Instead, choose to publish emotionally charged ads that will entice your users to click through.

For instance, if you’re running an ad about a divorce lawyer, your copy can be “Divorce that Idiot! He Humiliated You Publicly, Remember?”

The emotions you can target will depend on your target customers. Your ad can trigger anger, disgust, and fear.

When writing your copy, remember that negative feelings can perform better than positive ones.

The reason for this is that people don’t want to experience pain. If you can help them avoid it, then your copy will get better results.

4) Use Ad Extension to Give Your Ad a Boost

Ad extensions are useful so you can tell your company’s story better. But what ad extensions to use?

Most advertisers often used site links. They are links that your customers might consider as valuable.

Another extension to use is call out. This will help you build trust with your users.

To further give your users more information about your ad, you can add structured snippets.

Then, there’s a call extension. It lets you add your business phone number to the listing.

5) Highlight the Features and Benefits of Your Product

When you see SEMRush’s PPC that states, “Your site is 100% visible…” you’ll be intrigued. Or when you see PPC Protect’s ad, “If there’s click fraud, we’ll find it.”

These ads state what their companies can do.

Keep in mind that there’s not enough space for you to list all your features and benefits.

That’s why you must put them into one powerful copy that makes your readers want to know more about what you’re trying to offer.

To help you start with the right copy, you can include the number of awards you won or what makes your company unique and different.

6) Adjust Bids to Focus on Certain Locations

You can benefit a lot if you focus on certain geographic locations. To know where your target customers are coming from, you should review your engagement.

Once you know where your engagement comes from, focus on those areas.

What if your products don’t rely on the physical location of your customers? You must still consider optimizing your ad with geotargeted bids.

You can also maximize your marketing budget by preventing your ads from showing in some areas. This will help increase conversion rates.

If you see that some cities are eating up your budget quickly, you must modify your target locations. It’s especially true if they don’t convert well.

7) Reevaluate Your Copy to Know What is Working

When you reevaluate your copy, you can see what has worked and what hasn’t. It gives you information that you can use to create a more effective copy.

If you’re getting underwhelming results, you should write them off and rewrite your copy.

But you will only know whether or not such copy is working if you have the right key metrics.

Conclusion

As mentioned, there’s no definite formula that can boost your ROI through search advertising. But these tips can help you start your campaign.

Always keep in mind that Google will charge you for every click on your ad. In that case, make sure that you optimize your ad to drive conversions and sales.

What other tips can you add? Please share them with us in the comments section below.