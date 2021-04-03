Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros. Sold for $660K

It has become the most expensive game in history.

Would you spend more than half a million dollars just to get your hands on an old yet sealed copy of Super Mario Bros? If you wouldn’t, then someone did.

On Friday, someone at Heritage Auctions chose to buy a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros for a whopping $660,000. The previous record was over $140,000. With that amount, it has become the most expensive game ever.

The said sealed copy was one of the shrink-wrapped versions of the games that you could find in the US.

The copy was bought in late 1986 as a Christmas gift. But it wasn’t opened for nearly four decades because the owner didn’t think anything about it.

13 bidders placed 36 different bids.

In November of last year, a rare variant of Super Mario Bros 3 was also sold. But the price was $156,000. Rally, a crowdsourced collectibles platform, paid $140,000 for it.

Heritage Auction knew that if people would find it sensational when it got hold of this copy of Super Mario Bros. But it still exceeds its expectations.

Sold for a Short Time

This copy of Super Mario Bros was sold for a short time in late 1986. For its quality scale, it earned 9.6 on WATA Games. It also received an exceptional A+ seal. Furthermore, the hang tab is still intact. In other words, the seal hasn’t been pierced for hanging.

In 2014, a collection of 11,000 games were sold for $750,000.

Although this is the oldest shrink-wrapped copy, others could still exist.

Players who grew up playing classic video games like Super Mario Bros are in their 40s and 50s. In that case, they have more disposable income.

Three decades ago, the video game collection wasn’t that huge. During stadium events, copies of these games would only sell for $30,000. That’s because only a few people could afford it.

One reason that it has sold so high is that it’s a sealed copy. It means that it’s difficult to find. The price can still go up in the future.

The Popularity of Super Mario Bros

Super Mario Bros is undoubtedly one of the best-selling video games of all time. It has sold over 222 million units.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, said that when he made this game, he wanted players to experience that kind of feeling when you see something and wondering why there’s a manhole on the wall and where it will take you.

The overall experience of playing Super Mario Bros is that you’re more about exploring a strange world, instead of defeating enemies or saving the princess.

Unfortunately, the new owner of this sealed copy may not experience that because that person may not even open it and wait for a few more years or another decade to auction it.

Some players, however, are not amazed. For them, if they have a copy of Super Mario Bros, they’ll open and play it right away.