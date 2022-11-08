Samsung’s New Good Lock Module

Share the joy

It adds a back tap gesture.

https://www.samsung.com/us/apps/one-ui/

Samsung Releases Software Update

Recently, Samsung has been providing software updates to many devices. After the release of Android 13 One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series, the company updated its popular Good Lock modules. And they have plenty to show off.

The modules support the latest version of Android. It also released a new Dropship module to make it easier to transfer files from Samsung Galaxy to an iPhone or other Android phone.

RegiStar

The company released another module called RegiStar. It offers more options to customize your phone. You can change the Settings menu arrangement or change the side key’s long press behavior.

The module is useful for some devices, like Galaxy X and Flip. You can launch an app or trigger action by double or triple-tapping the back. Google has already introduced the double tap on the back gesture when it released Pixel phones with Android 12.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t add the same gesture in One UI. However, the latest module will help you get around it and use a similar feature.

The RegiStar module is only available in Galaxy devices that run One UI 5. If you have a compatible device, you can download It from the official store so you can start reorganizing the Settings menu.

The module lets you add or remove items from the menu. There’s also the option to reorganize the order in which the items show up on the menu. For quick access, you can add new shortcuts to the Settings.

If you don’t want to show your email from Settings, you can change it. With the latest update, you can toggle between your nickname or full name in the menu. You can also customize search results.

But the Back-Tap actions are said to be the most useful for Samsung owners. With this feature, you can use a gesture to open the camera app or capture a screenshot. There are other functions you can set up by simply tapping on the back panel of your Samsung device.

In other words, the Good Lock module allows users to be more adventurous with their phones. They can do a lot of experiments and customizations so the results will feel native. Users can also use features that will fit the rest of the user interface.

The back-tap function is useful. It’s available on Apple devices but it is one of the most underappreciated features. One of the best things about it is that you can bypass the lock screen.

With a back tap, you can set your phone to go Home. You can also don’t have to touch your screen to fully unlock it. There are unlimited ways to program it to quickly perform actions that take several taps.

The new module will provide you with various customizations that will save you dozens of unnecessary swipes. You can go to a function without having to swipe three times. With a simple tap, you can activate a command and shortcuts.

