Samsung Not Ditching Google for Bing

Samsung Will Not Abandon Google After All

Last month, the New York Times reported that Samsung may consider switching to Bing as its default search engine on its devices. But it looks like Samsung has a change of heart. It is not going to use Bing as the default search engine on its mobile web browser, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Every Samsung phone has its own Internet Browser. It has used Google as its default search engine although users can change it.

If Samsung does consider ditching Google, the search engine giant would lose billions in yearly revenue.

The smartphone maker said that switching to Bing will not cause a lot of disruption. The reason for this is that most Samsung smartphone users do not use its pre-installed browser.

However, Samsung is backing away from this huge change because of concerns about how it could actually affect its relationship with Google.

In the first place, it is difficult to understand why Samsung would want to switch to Bing. One of the possible reasons is Microsoft’s expansion into AI.

But Google is not holding back. It has been ramping up its efforts to include AI-powered features in its search engine. In fact, its Bard chatbot is now available to everyone. There is no more waiting list.

However, Samsung may still change its mind and switch to Bing. In that case, Google is not out of the woods yet.

Remember that the company still has to renew its contract with Apple. The iPhone maker might be more motivated to switch considering that Google’s Android OS is its major competitor. But for now, Google’s parent company and its shareholders can now breathe a sign of relief.

It is said that Alphabet pays Apple between $8 billion and $12 billion a year just to make Google the default search engine of iPhone maker’s devices.

The amount is significantly higher than how much it is paying Samsung to keep Google as the default search engine. The extra revenue stream might be the reason Apple is sticking to Google.

Bard and Bing AI

Google Bard and Microsoft Bing AI are chatbots trained on datasets. The bots scrapped the data to obtain information from it. Then, the bots utilize the data to create answers to different questions entered by the users. However, there is a huge difference between the language model of Bard and Bing.

Google’s language model is designed for conversations and creative outputs. The training data is a combination of text and code, including articles, websites, and books. It can engage in a free-flowing way about various topics.

Bing, on the other hand, uses Generative Pre-Trained Transformer or GPT-4. It is OpenAI’s most advanced LLM yet. It is specially trained to give you a sharp reasoning response. But it is also trained to provide human conversation data.

When you compare the speed, Google is a lot faster than Bard. The latter takes over 3 seconds to provide a full-fledged response. If speed is vital to you, then Bard is clearly the choice.

